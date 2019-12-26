ST. PAUL — During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood is needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation places and times
Ellendale
Friday, Jan. 10 from noon - 6 p.m. at Ellendale Community Center, 505 2nd St.
Owatonna
Monday, Dec. 30 from 1 - 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 815 E. University St.
Thursday, Jan 2 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1100 Frontage Road
Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.
Thursday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.
Monday, Jan 13 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave.