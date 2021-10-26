Recent improvements at the Lake Kohlmier play area will be celebrated Wednesday, October 27 at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting event.
The event will be held at 1295 Kohlmier Drive. Remarks will be provided by City Council Member Kevin Raney and Matt McLaughlin, Lowe’s assistant store manager.
Owatonna’s oldest play area, the structure was built 35 years ago, had limited features and was not Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible. Due to a private/public partnership, the area now has new playground equipment with inclusive features, updated fall protection, new sidewalks and updated amenities including accessible picnic tables and grill, a fountain and walkways.
“The new play area equipment and park amenities at Lake Kohlmier Beach are designed to create an inviting, fun and positive park experience for families,” said Jenna Tuma, director of parks and recreation at the City of Owatonna. “Thanks to this joint effort, the outdated equipment and overgrown landscaping has been transformed into a vibrant and welcoming space for all.”
These improvements were made possible with funding from Lowe’s, Steele County and a private memorial donation honoring Alex and Levi (Steward) Bauer. Earlier this year, the City of Owatonna applied for and received a $100,000 Lowe’s Hometowns Grant to initiate this project. The grant program is part of Lowe’s commitment to complete 100 projects to celebrate the company’s centennial and support family-oriented initiatives nationwide. The 100 projects span 36 states. Owatonna’s grant application was selected from more than 2,200 applications from across the country. It is the only project in Minnesota selected to receive the grant.
To complete the improvements within the allocated budget and timeline, several Lowe’s employees worked alongside Parks & Recreation Department staff to remove the old playground equipment. Then, park staff prepared the site and assisted the playground equipment contractor with installation. For additional information about city parks or events or the services provided by the City of Owatonna, please visit ci.owatonna.mn.us or follow the City of Owatonna on Facebook.