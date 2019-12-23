Federated Insurance makes gift to the Owatonna Foundation

OWATONNA — Federated Insurance recently contributed $50,000 to the Owatonna Foundation to assist the Foundation with their efforts to fund capital projects related to the community, arts, recreation, and education. The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 61st year, serves Owatonna and its environs by providing capital grants. The Foundation also funds both traditional and non-traditional scholarships for 2 year colleges and technical schools.
Since 1958, through generous contributions from local businesses and individuals, the Owatonna Foundation has provided over 12 million dollars in support for over 260 community projects across Owatonna. Among them: the Hospice House, Soccer Fields, We All Play Inclusive Playground, Steele County Free Fair, ISD 761, the Four Seasons Centre, Trail System, Water Park, Little Theatre, and History Center, among others.
“The Owatonna Foundation is involved in the capital projects that will help attract and retain quality people to the area,” said Federated Insurance Chairman and CEO Jeff Fetters. “Our partnership with the Owatonna Foundation dates back 50 plus years, and I’m proud to keep the tradition and commitment to ensuring our local community is strong and vibrant.”
“The Owatonna Foundation values its ongoing partnership with Federated Insurance. They have been an important supporter of the community and we appreciate their trust in us to continue that work through this gift.” said Foundation Board President Denny Meillier.
The Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. For more information about the Owatonna Foundation, grants or scholarships, please visit their website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org, or call their office at 455-2995.