This past year, our children experienced trials and tribulations which I never faced at their age. I have been amazed at the resilience of many of our young people. In some ways, they acclimated better than I did. I have been much too whiny for the past 12 months. I suspect that some of my kids have been hiding from me.
“Oh crud, Mom is home. She is probably going to complain about something related to COVID-19. I guess I will be learning virtually again under my bed so hopefully she won’t realize I’m home.”
What has surprised me the most is our youth’s ability to adapt, more remarkable given this group of children is, in my opinion, emotionally weakened from snacks.
This generation of children have grown up with snacks. Snacks all the time. Kids have one or two snacks during the school day. They expect a snack after school. There is a prerequisite before-bedtime snack. If they are out for a sport, snacks are part of parental obligations both for practices and games. Traveling anywhere outside a two-mile radius of the family home requires snacks, lest the driver faces a mutiny. “Hey, mom, can you pass a bag of fruit snacks? I am starving.” “Honey, those are to last for the nine-hour trip. You realize that we aren’t to the end of the driveway yet.” All activities include a snack time, requiring the parent to remember just one more thing in addition to the myriad of other details of life.
I am not sure how snacks became such an integral part of the human experience. What I remember about my childhood is cookies. My mother would make dozens of chocolate chip cookies, filling the cookie jar with a couple dozen and then placing the rest in the freezer. Mom could hear the closing of the cookie jar from both a dead sleep and while she was outside mowing the lawn. One time I believe I was caught while mom was grocery shopping 13 miles away from the family farm. We would gingerly try to slide the ceramic lid of the cookie jar back in place after grabbing our favorite—well, really, only—household treat. “Get out of that cookie jar!” mom would yell from various parts of the house. This scared the stuffing out of us, and we would dash for the back door and run from the house. Of course, with seven kids and a dad with a sweet tooth, mom never knew who the latest cookie culprit was. Weeks later, mom would go down to grab the bin of cookies, only to find a couple cookies left. It was considered bad form to take the last cookie from the bin.
My kids have grown up with snacks at every event. They brought snacks to preschool and kindergarten. The school furnished snacks at their open house. In addition to paying fees for soccer, buying cleats and shin guards, we were given a sheet to sign up and bring snacks to soccer practice and games. Games for four-year-olds typically lasted 30 minutes. Who needs a snack after 30 minutes? Apparently, all children born within the last couple of decades. One year, a child started bawling before the first soccer practice. “What is the problem?” I asked in the impatient tone of a mom who has too much going on and doesn’t want to show up late because of a meltdown. “I don’t want to go practice.” “Why did you have me sign you up if you don’t want to play?” “Well, I just wanted to have the snacks!” Kids! They have no idea the emotional toll of running a family’s schedule.
Children have an interesting concept of wealth. As adults we might determine a person’s wealth judging from their home, their car or if they are a politician. My children ranked their peers based on the quality of snacks they brought to the table. The highest esteem was held for children who brought pre-packaged name brand snacks, especially fruit snacks. Many a parent have deluded themselves that fruit snacks are somewhere on the food pyramid. There really was no greater childhood faux pas than the child who brought pretzels packaged individually by mom at home. They might as well switch schools.
My children were certain that the wealthiest of classmates brought kid-sized sports drinks and little bags of Cool Ranch Doritos or Cheetos. “Mom, we are out of plastic bags for my cheese crackers.” Looking for someone’s math homework in the dumpster, I would yell back, “Where is your bag from yesterday?” “That one had my peanut butter and jelly sandwich in it.” “That will work just fine.” “Mommmm. My crackers will taste like peanut butter.” “Oh wow, peanut butter and cheese. What a treat. You are truly blessed.”
The snack tradition continues all the way into high school. At the start of the season, parents are asked to sign up to bring a snack or donate drinks. One year, we drove back through the night so a son could make a swim meet. They had a meal afterwards, and I was to bring dessert. Under extreme sleep deprivation, I spent hours making cookies. At the meal, I spied my son and smiled at him until I saw some store brought cream-filled cookies on his plate. I almost choked him. A few months ago a different son started another tennis season. There was a request for a monetary donation for snacks. The captains’ parents took care of purchasing the drinks and snacks. This was brilliant. I happily forked over some dough to avoid the hassle of determining the socially acceptable snack for a group of teenage boys. I have five adult children now. I am not sure how they manage without snacks at every turn. They seem to be thriving. Perhaps they are more resilient than I think.