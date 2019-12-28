I was sifting through my picture folder this past week and ran across this photo of what I call the “Old Guard” of police and sheriff officers in our city. The picture was taken in the late 60’s. There are many that you will recognize and have since retired or have passed away. Police officers back then were like “family” in the community and I formed closed associations with most all of them over the years. I established a trust with them in my news coverage and they worked closely with me to give me accurate information when I needed it.
When I came to town, police officers were often seen on foot strolling around downtown. I can still see Bill Zupke standing on the corner at Cedar and Pearl observing traffic and other goings on. He was a big man and was hard to miss.
In those days, police officers who patrolled downtown on foot often stopped into our radio station to say hello. Zupke was one of those. The Mystery Man program drove him absolutely crazy and he wouldn’t rest until he figured out who the Mystery Man’s voice belonged to. He was stop into the radio station and walk straight back to my desk and asked me point blank if he had the right name.
Many of the police officers back then were middle aged and had very little training compared to the officers of today. Many stayed on the department until they retired unlike present day officers who often move on to other departments. When they passed you in a squad car, there was always a friendly wave which one doesn’t get so much anymore. Many of the present day-officers are very young and have come to Owatonna from other towns so they don’t recognize long time citizens.
There’s probably only a few of what I refer to as the “Old Guard” of police and sheriff officers left in Owatonna. They have all retired. Ones I can think of include Police Department: Dick Jarvi, Dale McGuire, Doug Raygor, Gene Fisher, Frank Schmidt, Dee VonWald, Dan Finne, Tom Murphy, Dave Burbank , Tim Hassing and Willie Goodsell and (Sheriff’s Office) Troy Matejcek, Doug Raygor. John Bowe, John Pfeifer, Lowell Wichman, Mark Johnson, Don Hunt, Gary Okins and Gary Ringhofer (sheriff’s office).
And then there was Mickey
When I was a kid living in Des Moines there was a cop on the Des Moines police force that was a safety officer. He was liked by all. He appeared in schools and was recognized on the street by everyone.
We had a similar cop in Owatonna that I got to know very well. He was Mickey Iverson who was known as the “Parking Meter Man”. That’s how I met Mickey. I would run into him as he drove his three-wheeled Harley Davidson Motorcycle along Cedar Street, collecting money from and repairing parking meters. Everybody loved Mickey. When parades were held, Mickey and his motorcycle cruised the parade route keeping people out of the street. He had cheery “hellos” for everyone. I loved stopping to visit with Mickey. He began with the OPD in April of 1950. He wasn’t often in uniform but wore mostly work clothes which accompanied his responsibilities with the department. Mickey was in uniform when he often worked directing traffic on Friday nights. During the Christmas season he would stop traffic for shoppers crossing the street on Broadway near the Woolworth store.
Mickey and his wife had a cabin on Cedar Lake where my father-in-law also had a cabin. We passed the Iverson cabin when we were driving to my father-in-law’s. We would often compare notes about fishing on the lake. Mary and I have always cherished a chair that Mickey’s widow, Phyllis presented me and my wife with a chair that sat on the deck in front of his cabin. We had the chair re-caned and refinished. It still sits in our den.
Unfortunately, we lost Mickey at the early age of 55. He died of a massive heart attack while on the job. He was servicing parking meters behind the law office of Nelson, Casey Tripp and Dow at Cedar and Vine.
Mickey’s son, John, lives in Medford. A second son, Richard, lives in Alexandria, a daughter, Penny Isaacson lives in Northfield and another daughter, Peggy Radke lives near Kenyon. Mickey’s wife, Phyllis, who is 92, still lives in her own home in Waseca.
John told me that when Mickey suffered his heart attack, Madeline Stimson ran into the Coast to Coast store to call police. Meanwhile, two police officers, John Bowe and Gary Andersen rushed to the scene and gave him CPR while someone ran to Dr. McEnaney’s office for help which was for naught. I’ll never forget Mickey!
New officer at OPD
The Owatonna Police Department has welcomed John Van Alstine as their newest officer. John comes to us with previous law enforcement experience as a former officer in Dundas, the Federal Department of Veteran’s Affairs police department in Minneapolis and is a military veteran.
Remembering
There are two others who have died recently that I want to mention. I always enjoyed visiting with Oscar Dalle, better known as “O.D.” to everyone who knew him. Oscar was a great fan of my columns and I never saw him without him giving that cherry “hello Todd, what are you writing about this week?” O.D. was the first person to discover that the first barn roof on the fairgrounds had collapsed under snow load. Elmer Reseland and I were sitting in his office when O.D. came in with the news.
When the Festal Farms sweet corn was mature, O.D. would always bring a bag of corn to the fair office for all of us to divide.
Chad Lange, for whom O.D. worked almost his entire career at Owatonna Canning Co. said, “It was hard to find anyone with the loyalty to the canning company than O.D. He worked tirelessly, and I sometimes had to demand that he go home when there was still work to do. He was a faithful employee until his health deteriorated to the point he couldn’t work anymore.”
I also was sad to learn of the death of Haven Broten who was just 17 at the time of her passing. I wrote about Haven some time ago when she received a double lung transplant. She was the daughter of Dan Broten and Melissa Rogers. Following her three-month recuperation from her lung transplants Haven tried to return to school but she never regained the bodily strength to endure the school day.
Diving Club New Year’s dive
The Owatonna Diving Club members will be making their annual New Year’s Day Dive on January 1 at 1:00 p.m. The dive will take place in the former quarry pond on North Cedar at the bottom of the hill on 36th St. Don Matejcek will be going under the ice for the 56th year! The public is invited to come and watch.
Fair notes
Applications for the recognition of 2020 Century Farms in Steele County are now available at the fair office or on-line at MNstatefair.org. Deadline for applications is March 2, 2020.
Farms that qualify for the Century Farm recognition are those that are at least 100 years old in 2020 according to abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or authentic land records. The family must have owned the farm for 100 years or more and ownership must be continuous.
Century Farms will be recognized during the Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame program on Tuesday, August 18.
I also learned that one of the most popular bands we ever put on stage at the fair, the Barbary Coast Dixieland Band is retiring. Fair Square Park was always packed when we had them on stage. I especially remember the piano and clarinet player, who was blind. Man, could he tickle the ivories and play that licorice stick! The band toured all over the country and even overseas. They played on many river cruises and in the Twin Cities they were noted for playing in churches. They always told me that the Steele County Free Fair was one of their favorite places to play.
Owatonna Foundation scholarships
The Owatonna Foundation has announced awardees of the Traditional and Non-Traditional scholarships. Non-Traditional scholarships are awarded to individuals who are returning to college or continuing their education after high school graduation. Those recipients this year are Lydia Fischer, daughter of Debra Kamholz and Brad Fischer (Riverland Community College, Business, $1500.00 and Madison Prokopec, daughter of Holly and Brad Prokopec, Riverland Community College, Radiography, $2500.00.
The Owatonna Foundation has announced that Britt Schultz is the recipient of a $3,000 June A and Melanie Nelson scholarship. Britt is attending Augsburg University and completing a Dr. of Nursing Practice major.
For the 2019-2020 school year, $23,500 remains available for scholarships. Individuals graduating from high school this June are eligible to apply for traditional scholarships. Applications are due April 10, 2020. Non-traditional scholarship applications are due June 25, 2020.
Applications for the Nelson Scholarship for Women are due June 25, 2020.
Applications for all scholarships are available at the Foundation Office, 108 W. Park Square or from Jill Holmes at 455-3059.
Spaghetti supper
American Legion Post 77 Sons of the American Legion invite you to a spaghetti supper fundraiser on Saturday, January 18 at the Legion club. Tickets in advance are $8.00, $9.00 at the door, serving from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at the club and from Kottke Jewelers. All proceeds go to the local chapter of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group benefiting local vets.
Radio sales history
The Zamboni Building at Cedar and Pearl originally housed the Zamboni Store where some of the first and finest radios were sold in Owatonna. The late Norbert McCrady wrote, “My Dad worked at the post office, but he moonlighted selling radios for ‘Zam’. We were the first of the non-wealthy Owatonnans to own one of the very coveted Atwater-Kent radios, the kind that still sported the long gooseneck type speaker. Reception was terrible, but we listened to Amos and Andy at 6:00 and again at 10:00, so what we missed due to static the first go ‘round we picked up the second time. My brother and I were supposed to be in bed and asleep at 10:00, but there was a metal grate in the bedroom floor for heat from downstairs, so we managed to both get our ear close enough to hear the program.
Soon, however, Bill Manther and Herb Fette and several others saw the future in radio and loss of business to competition added to the oncoming depression forced Zamboni to rent out a portion of the building. Gradually, the ‘gem of North Cedar’ became just another store until George A. Klemmer and Sons took it over as a tractor repair and machine shop.”
New Year’s past
Because I always worked on my early morning radio show I usually didn’t stay up even to see the New Year arrive. However, some of my favorite memories of celebrating the New Year’s Eve were going to the Monterey Ballroom and dancing to Jules Herman and his orchestra. Jules was a regular for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Owatonna. His band was my favorite and there was always a great crowd.
A traditional band that played at the Elks for New Year’s Eve was the Armond Rezac Band, known as the Little Band with the Big Band sound. Armond was a regular at the Elk’s celebration for decades until the tastes began to change and he was replaced by country or rock. I always thought that Armond was crushed when the Elks finally ventured into other music.
End of year thoughts
This is the final Hale column for 2019. It has been a pleasure writing for the enjoyment of you readers. Many say they look forward to my column each week and buy the paper especially on Saturday when my writings appear.
I appreciate all of the material that you have provided me. Keep it coming! I’ll continue writing in 2020 with your help and my energy level remains positive. Many have asked me how long it takes to put my column together. I start thinking about subject matter about Thursday of each week. My writing for the next weekend begins on Friday and usually lasts through the weekend. I submit my column by Tuesday of each week. Special thanks to Jeffrey Jackson and Allison Miller in the newsroom for your support. Meanwhile, on these last few days of 2019, Mary and I wish all of you a very Happy New Year!
Joke of the week
A famous hooded robber burst into a small-town Minnesota bank one day and forced the tellers to load a sack full of cash. On his way out the door, one brave Minnesota customer grabbed the hood and pulled it off, revealing the robber’s face. Without a moment’s hesitation, the robber shot the customer. He then looked around the bank and noticed one of the tellers looking straight at him and he instantly shot him too. By now, everyone in the bank was very scared and looking down at the floor in silence. The robber then yelled, “Well, did anyone else see my face?” There were a few moments of utter silence in which everyone was clearly too afraid to speak. Finally, one old Norwegian named Ole tentatively raised his hand and said, “I tink my vife got a pretty good look at ya.”