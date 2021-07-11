Mega Ride tickets for the 2021 Steele County Free Fair are on sale Thursday through 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at Hy-Vee, Owatonna. Tickets are $55 and entitle the wearer of the wrist band to unlimited rides the entire week of the fair on the Goldstar Midway. Wrist bands will be attached on the first day of the fair beginning at 1 p.m. at the midway ticket office.
Mega Ride tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. on the first day of the fair and can be redeemed throughout the week of the fair.
The Moogician will perform comedy and the banjo Tuesday through Sunday. The Dollipops perform Tuesday through Thursday. Jerry Frazier will entertain on Friday with magic and comedy.
Visit the new official Steele County Free Fair website at scff.org for entry forms, as well as a schedule of events, grandstand entertainment, beer garden entertainment, free stage entertainment, food vendors and sponsors.