Owatonna Knights of Columbus distribute Coats for Kids

OWATONNA — The Owatonna Knights of Columbus distributed 72 new coats to families in need as a part of the Supreme Council’s “Coats for Kids program.” Coats for both boys and girls in various colors and sizes were available. The KCs coordinated the distribution with the help of Maureen Schlobohm, Executive Director, and her staff at the Steele County Clothes Line.
Many children throughout the United States and Canada go without a coat each winter. Many low-income families use their scarce resources to meet the most basic essentials and they need help to provide this vital winter necessity.
That’s why the Knights of Columbus developed the “Coats for Kids” program, which allows councils across North America the opportunity to purchase new winter coats for children and to distribute them to children in need in their local communities.
Since the program’s launching in 2009, nearly 500,000 coats have been distributed in 49 states and all 10 Canadian provinces.