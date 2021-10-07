Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The $6.2 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives program in greater Minnesota. Each region has a sub-targeted fund — for southcentral and southwest Minnesota that amount is $700,000. This program offers a competitive grant for communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.
For the 2021-22 solicitation, applicants first submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.
Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2026.
Grant solicitation timeline:
Nov. 1, 2021 – Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent.
Jan. 14, 2022 – Deadline for applicants to submit full applications.
April 15, 2022 – Grant recipients announced.
Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Alternatives website for full grant details.