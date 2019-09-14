1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained
1 can (14.5 ounces) petite cut tomatoes
1 can (4 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (4 ounces) green chilies, diced and mild
1 tablespoons onion, dried flakes
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Salt to taste
Cheddar cheese, shredded (optional)
Put it all together in a sauce pan and heat it up, stirring once in awhile. Or put it in a slow cooker, on low, and give it a few hours to heat and blend. Serve with a bit of shredded cheddar cheese on top.
This recipe is not for a hot chili, so if you want it hot, add some hot sauce.
To complete the chili, get one of those Jiffy type boxes or corn bread. Bake it up and serve it hot. Also, a bag of salad greens goes well with this chili. Use any bottle of dressing you like.