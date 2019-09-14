1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained

1 can (14.5 ounces) petite cut tomatoes

1 can (4 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (4 ounces) green chilies, diced and mild

1 tablespoons onion, dried flakes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Salt to taste

Cheddar cheese, shredded (optional)

Put it all together in a sauce pan and heat it up, stirring once in awhile. Or put it in a slow cooker, on low, and give it a few hours to heat and blend. Serve with a bit of shredded cheddar cheese on top.

This recipe is not for a hot chili, so if you want it hot, add some hot sauce.

To complete the chili, get one of those Jiffy type boxes or corn bread. Bake it up and serve it hot. Also, a bag of salad greens goes well with this chili. Use any bottle of dressing you like.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

