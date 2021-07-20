The West Hills Socials Commons is open again to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several businesses in our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for 2021 year; however, our 2020 members will receive a $16 discount off their 2021 membership with a remaining balance amount of only $24. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Yoga
Looking for a new workout to focus on the mind and body? Yoga is a series of postures and stretches that combines with breathing to help improve flexibility and relaxation. Proper alignment of the body will bring balance, strength, and tranquility. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost is $6 for members or $7 for non-members. Participants could also buy a 12 punch card at $60 for members or $72 for non-members.
Strength training (free with membership)
Try our free strength training class in the Social Commons West on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 9-10 a.m. No registration is required. This program will teach you how to get a full-body workout from either a standing or a sitting position. Weights and resistance bands are available for use if you are looking for a challenge. You will go through stretching to increase flexibility, mobility and balance.
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 16, 2021. There were 16 players, 4 tables with 6 rounds each. First place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,180 points. Second Place went to Lester Trapp with 2,810 points. Third Place went to Deb Decoox with 2,800 points. Fourth Place went to Lowell Larson with 2,430 points. Fifth place went to Anne Matzke with 2,260 points. Sixth place went to Kathy Deml with 2,240 points. Jerry Czarnowski was the Fonzie bear winner. A good time was had by all.
Owatonna Senior Bowling Highlights
Friday, July 9
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Dennis Branstad
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Dennis Branstad 200 (+25); Marty Speikers 207 (+25)
Game 2: Reuben Ebeling 189 (+34)
Game 3: Dennis Branstad 197 (+22)
Total Pins High: Dennis Branstad 579 (+54)
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers & Judy Drevlow (3-10 each)
Monday, July 12
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Chuck Newgard 193 (+34)
Game 2: Chuck Newgard 223 (+64); Mike Dettmer 236 (+42)
Game 3: Chuck Newgard 193 (+34)
Total Pins High: Chuck Newgard 609 (+132)
Split Conversions: Willie Peterson (4-5-7); Judy Johnson (2-7);
Myland Vroman (3-10 & 4-10); Mike Dettmer (3-10);
Judy Drevlow (3-10)