Open the colorful grocery store ad and select your favorite foods and go shopping.
There is usually a varied selection of near ready-to-go foods in cans, bottles or bags. From a recent multi-page ad, here is dinner tonight with a minimum of effort and enough extras for days or weeks to come.
Menu
Tossed salad (use bottled dressing)
Saltines
Beef n’ bean pot
Fruit pie
1 large can tomatoes, petite diced
1 can beans (do not drain)
Beef meatballs
1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Dried onion flakes (optional)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Prepare the meat balls in a hot skillet with the oil. Brown well and drain on a paper towel.
Dump the beans with their liquid in to a pot with the tomatoes and seasonings. Bring the pot to a simmer and add the cooked meat balls. Heat it all up. Serve with some shredded cheese on top and have some saltines at hand.
This dish will hold up well in refrigeration for a few days, and a few months frozen.