Open the colorful grocery store ad and select your favorite foods and go shopping.

There is usually a varied selection of near ready-to-go foods in cans, bottles or bags. From a recent multi-page ad, here is dinner tonight with a minimum of effort and enough extras for days or weeks to come.

Menu

Tossed salad (use bottled dressing)

Saltines

Beef n’ bean pot

Fruit pie

Beef n’ Bean Pot

1 large can tomatoes, petite diced

1 can beans (do not drain)

Beef meatballs

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Dried onion flakes (optional)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Prepare the meat balls in a hot skillet with the oil. Brown well and drain on a paper towel.

Dump the beans with their liquid in to a pot with the tomatoes and seasonings. Bring the pot to a simmer and add the cooked meat balls. Heat it all up. Serve with some shredded cheese on top and have some saltines at hand.

This dish will hold up well in refrigeration for a few days, and a few months frozen.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

