TODD HALE: Mert Grabau honored at Park Place for playing organ at 1,100 consecutive Thursdays for Chapel Services

I first met Mert Grabau when he was a teacher at McKinley Elementary School. Little did I know at that time that Mert was a dedicated organist. He was an organist and choir director at Redeemer Lutheran Church for 22 years. When he left Redeemer, he played organ at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for ten years. After he retired, Mert played organ at many of Owatonna’s churches for weddings, funerals and Sunday services, guided by his wife, Irma. Today he is back at Redeemer and plays occasionally for services there. Playing the organ is not a new thing for Mert. He has been playing that instrument for over 72 years in Nebraska, Colorado and here in Minnesota. In Steele County Mert has played the organ at churches from Medford to Claremont, West Concord to Meriden, Aurora to Hope, and of course in Owatonna.
Mert, assisted by his wife, Irma, not too long ago completed playing the organ and piano for chapel services at the former Cedarview Nursing Home and at Park Place for many years. In fact, Mert and Irma completed over 1,100 consecutive Thursdays recently furnishing the music for the weekly chapel services at those locations. Some time ago, Susan Doty, manager of Park Place, surprised Mert and Irma with a coffee reception and a vote of thanks for their dedication. Sue presented Mert with a sweatshirt having on it the message of 1,100 plays and a picture of an organ on it. Mert and Irma have also provided music at KODA for special holiday programs over the years under the management of the services by Dori Steinbauer.
Slowing down
Mert has played 18 different organs in the immediate area. His activity has slowed down with the onset of spinal stenosis and psoriatic arthritis. He has found it is not easy to “phase out” after so many years, so he is still substituting a bit at some local churches. He has his own large Baldwin electronic church organ on which he entertains himself with volumes of organ music which he has collected over the years.
Great response to Owatonna adult chorale
Garrick Comeaux, director of the newly formed adult chorale in Owatonna tells me that the response to his call for singers to form the chorale has been “beyond what I expected”. Things are happening quickly as a result of the number of singers who wish to join the group. The first gathering of the new chorale took place this past Monday and a date has already been set for the first concert which will be held on Thursday, December 5 at the First Baptist Church in Owatonna. Weekly rehearsals will be held on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Center and there will be sectional rehearsals on Sunday nights at 6:30.
Alice Hill suffers stroke
Alice Hill, wife of Darryl Hill, suffered a stroke two weeks ago at her home. She is currently at Abbott Northwestern Hospital where she is undergoing physical therapy. Her mail address for cards is 2185 Richway Lane, S.E.
Ron Harten experiences brain seizures
Former OHS teacher Ron Harten recently suffered what doctors called brain seizures. They didn’t call the incident a stroke and there was no paralysis involved. However, Harten is confined to home and cannot drive for a number of weeks. His mailing address is 1257 E. Voltaire Ave., Phoenix, Az. 85022.
Remembering the Halloween medallion hunt
Halloween is just around the corner. Time was when Halloween meant a lot of community activities which have dwindled today. One of the activities that everyone looked forward to was the Medallion Hunt which was sponsored by the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. I think it was the makings of Chamber President Ted Ringhofer, who along with his secretary, Carol Schultz, coordinated the hunt. Ted snuck away in the wee hours of an October morning so he would be undetected when he hid the medallion. It was a valuable find as it represented a lot of prizes donated by merchants in Owatonna. The Chamber would put out clues as to the Medallion’s location daily about a week before Halloween. Clues would be printed daily by the People’s Press and broadcast on KRFO FM just before sign-off at 11:00 each night. One could drive around Owatonna at night after the next day’s clue was broadcast on KRFO FM and find Owatonnans with flashlights searching for the coveted prize. The Medallion Hunt began in 1970 and ended in 1995. I thought you would be interested in re-living who found the medallion each year and where it was hidden. There will be names you’ll recognize:
1970: Linda Sweet behind the Firestone Store on Walnut; 1971: Margaret Kiley in the outside stairs at the Park and Rec. building on East Mill (the medallion was found before the first clue was given!): 1971:(second hiding): Brian Rysavy among stored poles behind the utility plant; 1972: Debbie Gerlach, by the VFW food stand at the fairgrounds; 1973: Pat Kaiser and Diane Schroht in the alley behind Owatonna Meats; 1974: Dave and Jean Westberg in an undeveloped park near Elm St.; 1975: Sue Sobrack in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot beneath a parking meter; 1976: Ken and Ann Mackenzie near V.I.P. Realty on Hoffman Drive under the bridge; 1977: Dave and Sue Klinkhammer and Bill and Naomi Gasner by Bob’s A & W in a tree trunk; 1978: Renee Vermilyea east of the waste treatment plant; 1979: Dave and Sue Klinkhammer and Bill and Naomi Gasner found the medallion for the second time on the fairgrounds near the swine barn; 1980: Chris Wing after just two clues in Mineral Springs Park; 1981 Wil Gaboury in Kaplan’s Woods; 1982: Dave Fandel in an evergreen in Manthey Park; 1983: Richard Susan and Jennifer Haville in Hammann Park; 1984: Travis and Don Thiede, east end of Kaplan’s Woods; 1985: Steve Thompson, Betty and Brian Buss, and Marcia Hass, along Hoffman Drive across from Riverside TV and Appliance; 1986 and 1987: hunt was not held in October as it was shifted to the Cabin Fever Reliever in February; Hunt was canceled both years due to bad weather. 1988 (Cabin Fever Reliever): Corky Ebeling near the Sheriff’s office on the fairgrounds; 1989 (Cabin Fever Reliever): Gary and Judy Slarks in a tree trunk near Kaplan’s Woods; 1989 (hunt returned to October): Alvin and Cheryl Arnold family found it after one clue; 1990: Joel Olander and Dan Appel nailed to a tree near south end of Hammann Park; 1991: Jerry Wavrin, in a tree trunk inside Kaplan’s Woods; 1992: Marcia and Lisa Hass found it for the second time at Elm and North St.; 1993: Denise Born, Mary Mogen, Julie Swedberg, Ray and Kathy Finney and Vickie Evans in Mineral Springs Park; 1994: Gary Slarks found the medallion for the second time in Hammann Park; 1995: Tim and Karen Rogers, S.E. corner of Kaplan’s Woods. Ted Ringhofer hid the medallion and Carol Schultz wrote the clues. The Medallion Hunt was just one of the many activities for the Pumpkin Fest in Owatonna. There was free pumpkin pie for all in Central Park. The bed race around Central Park was also a popular event on Saturday morning. There was also a pumpkin giveaway in Central Park.
Arts Center Halloween Party
In celebration of “Artoberfest” and the month-long member drive, the Owatonna Arts Center will conduct a Halloween party next Saturday, October 26, from 1-4 p.m. This will be geared towards pre-school through 5th grade and all families are welcome. Lots of Halloween art activities. They will be serving chilled organic no-sugar added fruit juice and will also have organic fruit snacks and organic unsweetened applesauce.
Elks 3rd annual Alzheimer’s Fundraiser
The 3rd annual Elk’s Alzheimer’s Fundraiser Halloween Bash will be held at 5 p.m. next Saturday, October 26 at the Elks Lodge. Sloppy Joe Sliders will be served from 5-7 p.m. and the Tri-Eight Band starts at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a costume contest and a raffle. Cost is $10.00 per person.
Library to present program on Ancestry
The Owatonna Public Library will present a program by Rick Crume entitled, “Ancestry.com: a Guide” this Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room. Crume will share search strategies and expert tips, as well as advice on how to use Ancestry Member Trees to organize and share your family history. The program is made possible by Minnesota Library Legacy, Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment and SELCO.
Fire Hall contained surprises
I ran across a column I wrote in 1996 regarding the remodeling of the Owatonna Fire Hall. At the time, Mark Kotars supervised the remodeling project and told me at the time that there were a few surprises.
Surprise #1: One of the first surprises proved that the building technology we enjoy was not around in 1909. “None of the walls in the building were straight or plumb,” Kotar said. “They were built with a combination of brick and clay tile. From one end of the building to the other, the walls were three to four inches out of plumb.”
Surprise #2: “We found a tunnel in the back of the site which was the old opera house. To this day, we don’t know what the purpose of the tunnel was. It was too big to be a storm sewer. It was used for some type of exit.”
Surprise #3: “When we dug for the foundation of the new truck garage, we ran into the foundation of the old opera house. We had taken test borings but never hit the limestone footings. We had to remove all of that foundation.”
Surprise #4: “As we went up each floor, we found that the walls got seven inches thinner on each floor. In the basement, the walls were 30 inches thick, on the first floor 23 inches and on the second floor 17 inches thick.”
Surprise #5: “We found four to five elevations in the building. If you dropped a marble on the floor, it just took off! But to save the taxpayers money, we left some floors not level. We also found what was a massive water leak where the old rest rooms were. There was a lot of rotting and destruction of building structure there.”
One of the biggest challenges in the building renovation was the fact that the building remained occupied day and night. Kotar said, “We not only had to keep the fire department ready to roll at any time throughout construction, but we also had firefighters living in the basement all during the project. Our biggest challenge was keeping everyone operating as usual throughout the entire remodeling.”
It’s interesting to remember these challenges the contractor faced when putting the building in the shape it’s in today.
Les Abraham to be honored with Vern White Award by Rotary
Les Abraham of Owatonna has been named by the noon Rotary Club as this year’s recipient of the Paul Harris/Vern White Award. The award recognizes a non-Rotarian whose life and actions exemplify the spirit of the motto, “Service Above Self” and exhibits the characteristics that represent the values of the Rotary 4-Way Test. Les will receive the reward at the noon meeting of Rotary on Monday, November 4. Any of Les’ friends or family are welcome to come to the meeting which begins at noon. Lunch is $13.00.
Past recipients of the award include Franchon Pirkl, Arlen Burmeister, Dave Olson, Jerry Ganfield and Carol Zetah.
Meatballs in Hope
First Lutheran Church in Hope invites you to their annual Swedish Meatball supper tomorrow, October 20, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Hand rolled meatballs will be served cafeteria style. Take out available. Cost is $10.00 for adults, ages 5-10, $5.00 and 4 and under free.
Joke of the week
A husband and wife who own a circus walk into an adoption agency looking to adopt a child. “Are you sure the circus is the best place for a child?” asks the social worker. “I mean, all those dangerous animals, the constant traveling….” “The animals are trained,” says the wife. “And we have a state-of-the-art 55-foot motor home that is equipped with a large nursery.” “How will you educate your child?” “We’ve arranged for a full-time tutor to teach all the regular subjects as well as computer programming,” explains the husband. “And the nanny is certified in pediatric care, child welfare, and nutrition,” the wife adds. The social worker is impressed. “Well, you do seem perfect. What age were you thinking to adopt?” The husband says, “It really doesn’t matter as long as he/she fits in the cannon.”