WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today authorized over $28.5 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 8,089 unserved homes and businesses in Minnesota, part of the fourth wave of support from last year’s s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction. The providers will begin receiving funding later this month.
Nationwide, the FCC authorized over $121 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 36,579 unserved rural homes and businesses in 16 states in today’s wave of funding.
“As we continue to authorize funds to expand broadband in rural America, I am excited to see the benefits for rural residents who live all across the country, from Tribal lands in Wyoming to mountain communities in Appalachia, from the Great Plains to the Pacific Northwest, and from the Texas Panhandle to northern Minnesota,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “In Minnesota, this round of funding takes yet another step toward closing the digital divide, providing access to digital opportunity to nearly 8,100 unserved rural homes and businesses.”
In Minnesota, the FCC has authorized a total of $35.4 million to expand broadband to 10,374 unserved rural homes and businesses in 43 counties. In Steele County, Midcontinent Communications will receive $474,843 of support over ten years to 143 locations.