With a heart full of worship and praise to God, the Psalmist wrote, “I love you, LORD, my strength. The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold,” according to Psalm 18:1-2.
Having experienced danger, including threats on his life, David had the worship of God on his mind and heart in writing these timeless words because He had protected him and rescued him from his enemies.
The word “worship” comes from an Old English word that means “worthship.” It means, “to ascribe worth to someone.” We worship God because He is worthy. Our worship ascribes worth to Him because of who He is and what He does. He protects, provides and points the way for all those who call on Him and trust in Him.
Since God is perfect in all things He does not necessarily need our praise. However, from the very beginning God has desired a relationship with people He created because He enjoys our fellowship. Therefore, it is good for us to respond in worship and praise to Him since it is in Him and through Him that we have life.
Every weekend, especially on Sunday morning, hundreds of people across our town join in worship to give praise and thanks to God as we gather with our own faith communities. We “go to church” to sing hymns and songs of praise, to pray, to confess our sin and to hear from God through His Word preached as we gather together to worship God. It is a time of adoration, petition, confession, proclamation and personal application because God is worthy of our praise.
Once a year, at the Steele County Free Fair, we, the residents of Steele County and beyond, have the awesome opportunity of gathering together as a community of believers to worship God on the fair grounds. This year, on August 22nd there are two opportunities to worship our God with people with one voice in praise to God.
First of all, as we “celebrate our spiritual heritage,” everyone is invited to gather in the town square at the Village of Yesteryear at 9:30 a.m. in a traditional service of worship. Familiar hymns will be sung, Scriptures will be read, prayers will be offered, Jeff and Gina Elstad will provide special music and Rev. Chuck Jamison will preach from God’s Word, all in the Name of Jesus to worship Him.
Secondly, as we “celebrate in contemporary worship,” everyone is invited to gather in Fair Square, at the center of the Steele County Free Fair grounds for a contemporary service of worship. Praise songs will be led by the worship team from Redemption Church. Scriptures will be read, prayers will be offered, and Pastor Christian Kohs from Redemption Church will preach from God’s Word, all in the Name of Jesus to worship Him.
It is my hope and prayer that many people will take advantage of this awesome opportunity to gather with people from across Steele County and beyond to collectively join together in worship of our God. Truly He is worthy of our praise for who He is and for all that He has done.