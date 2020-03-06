OWATONNA — The Owatonna Foundation has $15,000 available to assist students who will be attending non-four year programs at technical/community colleges to prepare themselves for a vocational or technical career.
An applicant must be a June 2020 graduate of Owatonna High School, Owatonna Alternative School, Eagle Academy, Owatonna Christian School, Choice Technical Academy, or Pillsbury College Prep. The parent or guardian of applicant must be a resident of Steele County.
Previous award recipients have pursued training in the following areas: accounting, business and office technology, agriculture services and management, carpentry/cabinet making, child development, civil engineering technician, construction electrician, cosmetology, culinary arts/chef, drafting, electronics, interior design and sales, jewelry and gemology, machining/tool and die, microcomputer support technician, radiology, paramedic/EMT, and sales and marketing.
“We are excited to be offering these scholarships to graduating seniors. Currently, there is a lot of demand for skilled workers both in and out of Owatonna. Students graduating from these programs can earn good wages and not have a lot of debt when they enter the workforce at the time of their graduation. The Foundation has always recognized the contributions of these workers to our local industry and is proud to be supportive of their education.” said Laura Resler, Executive Director of the Foundation.
Applications must be submitted no later than April 10 and are available in English, Spanish and Somali at the Foundation’s website at http://www.owatonnafoundation.org/ Grants/Scholarships, and Apply for a Scholarship; from Jill Holmes at 455-3059, and at the Foundation’s office at 108 West Park Square, Owatonna