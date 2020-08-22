Take advantage of fresh broccoli for this recipe. There is a myriad ways to prepare broccoli, but one of my favorites is broccoli egg bake. It is a good dish for either breakfast, lunch, or supper. The kids might complain, so be sure to add a bit more cheese for them.
Broccoli Egg Bake
1 cup broccoli florets (save the stalks for another dish)
3 slices of bread, toasted in half-inch cubes
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
1-2 teaspoons garlic, minced
4 large eggs
1/2 cup cream (or milk)
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
1 cup American cheese, shredded
2 tablespoons butter, chilled and crumbled
1 teaspoon black pepper (white pepper if you have it)
Salt to taste
Butter an 8x8 pan or casserole dish and layer the bread cubes over the bottom. Top the cubes with an even layer of broccoli and sprinkle with the onion, garlic, and Parmesan cheese.
Mix the eggs and the cream and pour it evenly over the broccoli and cubes in the pan. Top all of it with the shredded cheese. If you prefer, any cheese will work.
Place the prepared pan in a 350 degree oven and bake uncovered for about 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches atleast 165 degrees and the eggs are well set.
Wait 5 minutes before serving.