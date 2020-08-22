Take advantage of fresh broccoli for this recipe. There is a myriad ways to prepare broccoli, but one of my favorites is broccoli egg bake. It is a good dish for either breakfast, lunch, or supper. The kids might complain, so be sure to add a bit more cheese for them.

Broccoli Egg Bake

1 cup broccoli florets (save the stalks for another dish)

3 slices of bread, toasted in half-inch cubes

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

1-2 teaspoons garlic, minced

4 large eggs

1/2 cup cream (or milk)

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup American cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons butter, chilled and crumbled

1 teaspoon black pepper (white pepper if you have it)

Salt to taste

Butter an 8x8 pan or casserole dish and layer the bread cubes over the bottom. Top the cubes with an even layer of broccoli and sprinkle with the onion, garlic, and Parmesan cheese.

Mix the eggs and the cream and pour it evenly over the broccoli and cubes in the pan. Top all of it with the shredded cheese. If you prefer, any cheese will work.

Place the prepared pan in a 350 degree oven and bake uncovered for about 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches atleast 165 degrees and the eggs are well set.

Wait 5 minutes before serving.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

