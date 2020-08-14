The Steele County Historical Society, (SCHS), announces an Old-fashioned Spelling Bee, to take place from 1-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 on the patio at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. This free event is a supplemental program to the exhibit Country School: The Beating Heart of Rural Community. Event attendees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Dept. of Health. Our SCHS website, schsmn.org, references additional safety measures for all patrons.
The Steele County Historical Society Spelling Bee will consist of teams of three competing against one another until one Grand Speller remains. These teams may consist of men, women, children, and teenagers of any age and any combination is acceptable, but children should be 5th grade or older to compete. The words will be derived from the Scripps spelling list. Ribbons will be awarded to the winning team as well as second and third place.
Teams may register by calling 507-451-1420. Please contact SCHS for more information for more information