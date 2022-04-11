Join Owatonna Business Women for its membership meeting on Tuesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Owatonna Country Club. T
his month, OBW member Katie Berg will present on "Tools for a Successful Meditation: Take a Pause in Your Day to Reduce Stress and Increase Productivity."
Looking to find stillness in a time of uncertainty? Wishing you could be free of your thoughts? Then learning Tools for Successful Meditation is for you! Other benefits of meditation include balance, increased productivity, reacting less to your emotions, a clear mind, and a stimulated relaxed response. Learn the tools of meditation, including how to set up your meditation space, find a comfortable meditation seat, and how to put into practice the tools while meditating. Katie will also lead meeting attendees through a mini chair yoga session.
Katie Berg is co-owner of Sollid Studios and a Certified Yoga Teacher through Yoga Alliance RYT200. She received her training from HeartWork Studio in Northfield, MN. Katie is also certified in Yoga Calm for Kids, Prenatal Yoga, Yin and Barre. When she first began practicing yoga it was just another form of exercise. Not until last year did Katie realize how much more yoga can be. After struggling with anxiety, yoga has lessened her anxiety more than she thought possible. Having practiced yoga for eight years, Katie wants to share with others how much yoga can benefit them, for whatever reason they are practicing.