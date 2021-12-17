There are a number of benefits of choosing a real Christmas tree to enjoy over the holidays. Trees help to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and can be recycled after enjoying them.
Minnesotans love species like Fraser fir, balsam fir, and white pine. Here are a few numbers that showcase the value of choosing real Christmas trees:
500,000
Number of Christmas trees harvested from Minnesota every year.
$30 million
Annual sales that support the Minnesota Christmas tree industry.
62
Number of Christmas tree growers listed in the Minnesota Grown directory.
One ton
Amount of carbon dioxide a single Christmas tree absorbs from the atmosphere during its lifetime.
A dozen
Number of popular Christmas tree species in Minnesota, including Fraser fir, balsam fir, white pine, Scotch pine, Colorado blue spruce, and many more.
Eight+
Number of years a typical Christmas tree grows in Minnesota before being harvested.
One to three
Number of seedlings planted the following spring for each Christmas tree harvested.
Two gallons
Amount of water a Christmas tree can take in the first day it’s in the stand.
93%
Percent of trees that are “treecycled” by returning a renewable and natural source back to the environment.