Tuesday, Oct 12
Mental Health First Aid course • 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1054 Truman Ave., Owatonna. Course will be taught by Mary Beth Trembley, a psychiatric nurse from Mankato with over 30 years of experience in mental health. The course meets CEU criteria for most licensures. (nursing, teaching, law enforcement, etc.) If interested, please contact Pastor Kirk Griebel at redeemerowatonna@outlook.com or 507-451-2720.90.00.
Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection meeting • 9-10:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. All area WOMEN are invited. Special speaker is Mary McCarthy from Rochester, MN, who will be telling “A Pilgrimage of Hope: A Story of Faith and Medicine.” Special music will be provided by Pastor David Shaw. Lilly & Rose Boutique will also be featured. Please contact Inez at 451-9539 before noon on October 11th for reservations.4.00.
A Few Minutes to Feeling Good: The Link Between Gut Health and Brain Health • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic, 215 18th St SE, Owatonna. Join us for an educational presentation followed by a Q & A on the relationship between the health of digestive system and the health of your nervous system. Presented by: Dr. Robert Hanson, Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic with special guest: Tracy Bjerke, RDN, LD. Bjerke Nutrition and Wellness.
Wednesday, Oct 13
Wednesday night dinner • 4:45-6:15 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Dinner will be meat loaf with mashed potatoes. All meals served with vegetable, dessert and beverage. $6 — Adults | $4 — Children ages 4-12 | Free — Children 3 & under | $18 — Family Maximum. Dinner punch cards available: adult card: $55, 10 meal card; child card: $36, 10 meal card; family card: $85, 5 times as family. Purchase at the welcome desk: Sunday mornings or Wednesday evenings, at the church office or online.
Trivia night — Halloween edition • 6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. 5 rounds of back-to-back Halloween themed trivia for teams of up to 6 people. Food will be served until 8:30; drinks until close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Oct 14
Owatonna hiring event • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Doherty Staffing, 146 W Broadway St, Owatonna. Stop by & apply! Now hiring: assemblers, production workers, machine operators. Earn up to $20/hr depending on experience. Weekend shifts available.
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Cash Wise Foods, 495 W North St., Owatonna. BBQ deals: full rack of ribs: $12; meal deal: ribs, 2 sides, cookie & drink: $9. Free delivery 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for orders of 10 or more. Prizes: Grand Prize grill, grill tools and $50 Cash Wise meat gift card sponsored by Cash Wise & Profinium. Additional prizes: OHS football & Vikings prizes. Food purchase required for prize drawings.
Manufacturers Luncheon • 11:30 a.m., Pizza Cellar, 302 Main Street E., Blooming Prairie. Speakers include: Chris Staloch, superintendent of BPPS; Mary Urch, BSRN, PHN for Steele County Public Health; Bob Kill, CEO and president of Enterprise Minnesota. Menu Includes fried chicken, BBQ ribs, salad bar, cheese potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert and one complementary drink (beer/wine) sponsored by BP Chamber. RSVP by Monday Oct. 11 at https://www.bloomingprairiechamber.com/
Friday, Oct 15
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Online tickets open to the public on October 2nd.
Saturday, Oct 16
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
”Dog’s Colorful Day” StoryWalk • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Join Owatonna Public Library for some colorful activities and a StoryWalk set to Dog’s Colorful Day by Emma Dodd.
McKinley PTO Scholastic book fair • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1050 22nd St NE., Owatonna. In addition to the book fair, Auntie L’s food truck will be selling food and Turtle Creek Nursery will be hosting a fall photo op. Chalk kind messages for students and staff on the sidewalks.
”Dog’s Colorful Day” StoryWalk • 1:30-3 p.m., Fire Dept. Park, Blooming Prairie. Join Blooming Prairie Branch Library for some colorful activities and a StoryWalk set to Dog’s Colorful Day by Emma Dodd.
Romantica concert • 7 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The musical group Romantica will be appearing in concert, mixing together elements of folk, rock, and Americana. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. The cost of the tickets is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening. This event is sponsored by North Risk Partners Insurance, Owatonna, MN.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Online tickets open to the public on October 2nd.