The Owatonna Arts Center is keeping with its Holiday tradition and welcomes all to the annual “It’s the Holiday Season” display. The galleries are decked out with dazzling Christmas trees, a parade of nutcrackers in marches through the hall, and the shelf elf is always finding a new place to take in the sights— see if you can find him!
The gallery will be open December 5 through December 31, from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It will be closed Mondays, and also on December 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas.
The OHS Carolers will be singing traditional songs of the season in concert on Sunday December 5, at 4 p.m. Santa will be at the center Saturday December 11, from 10 a.m.-noon. Mrs. Claus will be at the piano playing Christmas carols. Have a warm cup of hot cocoa with Santa while you share your holiday wishes with the jolly old soul.
Bring the family and let your inner child enjoy a visit to take in the holiday spirit of joy, love and peace.