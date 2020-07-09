The Steele Count y Historical Society (SCHS), announces Jazz Jam on the Patio, a free jazz concert to take place from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. The concert will take place on the patio at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. This outdoor concert features the H30 Jazz Trio from Winona who is back by popular demand.
H3O performs a wide variety of jazz styles including original music. This group features a father and his two sons who began to play together when the boys were in their teens and have not stopped playing since. They have worked with other area professionals such as Minnesota Music Hall of Fame’s Les Field, The D’Sievers, and Rochester Jazz Fest.
Beverages will be available for purchase and it’s requested all who attend to bring a lawn chair. For the safety of all participants, an adjacent grassy area by the patio will allow for social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
Jazz Jam on the Patio is made possible by the sponsorship of R & K Electric of Owatonna.
Contact SCHS for more information.