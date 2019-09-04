New scholarship fund established with 761 Foundation

OWATONNA — The Class of 1968 (Owatonna High School and Marian High School) has established a scholarship fund with the Owatonna Public Schools 761 Foundation.
The initial gift establishing the fund was presented Aug. 27 at the regular meeting of the Foundation Board of Trustees.
Class of 1968 reunion committee decided to establish the fund after its 50th reunion. The committee had surplus funds that it wanted to see used for students seeking vocational education. The class will be raising funds to supplement the initial gift so that a scholarship may become self-sustaining.
The Foundation is a 501 © 3 tax exempt organization that provides a way for individuals, community groups and businesses to make contributions. It is a separate legal entity from the Owatonna Public Schools. All donations to the Foundation are tax deductible.
Those wishing to donate to the 1968 Scholarship fund may send their checks to Box 974, Owatonna, Minn. 55070.
The 761 Foundation will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sept. 12 and 13 with an event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Owatonna Country Club, and at the football game on Friday, Sept. 13.
More information about the Foundation, its history and its work may be found at 761Foundation.com