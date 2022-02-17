If you walk into the Eagles Club in Owatonna, more than likely you will see Ron Ankrum volunteering to help out with a project or fulfilling his duties as club secretary. He has often been described as ‘Face of the Owatonna Eagles’. His contributions to the Owatonna Eagles have been numerous since joining the club in 1973. He has served many important roles in this Aerie including Club Manager, Bar Manager, Gambling Manager and currently as Worthy Secretary. In 2021, Ron was inducted into the Minnesota Eagles State Hall of Fame. He is one of just three Owatonna Eagles to attain this honor, along with Jerry Kubista in 2002 and Robert Bishop in 2007. It is very rare that his nomination was approved in the first year of consideration.
In addition, Ron served as Owatonna Worthy President in 1983-84 and was named Eagle of the Year in 1982. His family also were active members of the Owatonna club. He and his wife, Vicki, were named Mr. and Mrs. Eagle in 2010. Vicki also served extensively including three terms as Auxiliary President. His sister, Barb served as Banquet Manager for many years and his father, Eldon was a very active member and volunteer.
Ron held the membership numbers at the Owatonna Eagles close to his heart. At one time, the Owatonna club was the largest in the state with 3500 members. That number has dwindled down to 750 today. Ron told me, “We have experienced what most clubs in Owatonna had experienced, Young folks today just don’t have a desire to belong to clubs. Retaining memberships is a constant challenge.” Ron has actively recruited new members for the Owatonna Aerie for almost 50 years!
He has inspired and taught many other Brother Eagles to sign-up, reinstate and help retain members, thus keeping Owatonna 1791 in the Top Ten in membership in Minnesota.
As mentioned earlier, Ron now serves as secretary to the Eagles in Owatonna. He has led the way in working with the state office and Grand Aerie in the membership systems. He has worked continuously with our Trustees and Membership to help improve the financial condition of our Aerie through the most challenging economic times.
Changes
Ron has seen a lot of changes in the years he has been an Eagle. “The times are different today. Today’s society has changed. People’s lives are so busy and they feel they don’t have time to belong to a club such as the Eagles. At one time, we featured live bands three days a week. Now we rarely have a live band. They just don’t attract the big crowds like they used to. COVID has affected many of our activities that attract large crowds. Hopefully we will return to some of those events.”
2022 State Convention hosts
The Owatonna Eagles will be hosting the Minnesota Eagles State Convention June 15-18 this year. Over 250 Eagle delegates from all across Minnesota will be enjoying the Owatonna hospitality.
Eagle scholarship
The Owatonna Eagles invite all Traditional and Non-traditional students to apply for three $1,000 scholarships to be awarded in May. A link with more information and an application is on the Eagle’s website: www.eagles1791.com or you can pick up an application at the Owatonna Eagles Club. The funding for the scholarships is from the Don Tuerk Endowment. Application deadline is March 31.
Ted Ringhofer memorial scholarship
Applications are now available for the $1,000 Ted Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship. They are available at the Careers Center at Owatonna High School. Ted died of cancer in 1997. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce for 29 years. Applicants should have an educational focus on business or a business-related field. Deadline to apply is April 1.
AAUW scholarship
The Owatonna Branch of AAUW is seeking applicants for its $1,000 scholarship. Two scholarships will be awarded for 2022-’23 school year. Applicants must be a female resident of Steele County who has completed 12 credits of post-secondary education in any field. Applications due by March 15 and are available at owatonnamn.aauw.net/scholarships.
Attorney General event
The five Republican candidates running for Attorney General of Minnesota will participate in a meet-and-greet and panel discussion at the Owatonna VFW this Wednesday, February 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. Burger baskets will be available from 6-6:45. Candidates participating are Tad Jude, Jim Schultz, Dennis Smith, Lynne Torgerson and Doug Wardlow. There is no cost for this event sponsored by the Steele County Republican Party.
Outstanding OHS students
Arianna Shornock and Connor Ginskey have been nominated for the Minnesota Stte High School League Academics, Arts and Athletics Triple “A” Award. This award acknowledges a male and female high school senior with a 3.0 or higher GPA who participates in League-sponsored athletic programs and fine arts activities.
Sarah Snitker and Nils Gantert have been nominated for the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) Award which recognizes high school juniors who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who demonstrate leadership qualities and who are model citizens in their community.
Langlois nominee for Minn. Teacher of the Year
Congratulations to Mark Langlois, a middle school teacher, on being named a nominee for Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year for 2022. Langlois said, “I’m so fortunate to represent ISD 761 at this level and to be a part of the amazing things that are happening in our schools.” Mark has taught in the district for 14 years. He has been teaching since 1999. The winner will be named at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet set for May 1 at the St. Paul River Centre.
Joke of the week
It was a sunny morning, a little before 8 a.m., on the first hole of a busy course and I was beginning my pre-shot routine, visualizing my upcoming shot when a piercing voice came over the clubhouse loud speaker. “Would the gentleman on the women’s tee back up to the men’s tee please!” I could feel every eye on the course looking at me. I was still deep in my routine, seemingly impervious to the interruption. Again, the announcement, “Would the man on the women’s tee kindly back up to the men’s tee.” I simply ignored the guy and kept concentrating, when once more, the man yelled, “Would the man on the women’s tee back up to the men’s tee, please!” I finally stopped, turned, cupped my hands and shouted back, “Would the person with the microphone please be quiet and let me play my second shot”.
Finally: A hiker, lost in the woods, spends two days wandering around with no food. Finally he spots a bald eagle, hits the bird with a bit rock and eats it. A park ranger stumbles on the scene and arrests the man for killing an endangered species. In court, the hiker explains he was on the edge of starvation and had no choice. “Considering the circumstances, I find you not guilty,” says the judge. “But I have to ask, what did the eagle taste like.?” “Well, your honor,” the hiker said, “it tasted like a cross between a whooping crane and a spotted owl.”