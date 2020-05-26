Steele County Historical Society awards 2020 Preservation Award to Sacred Heart Catholic Church

SCHS Interim Director Jerry Ganfield presents Steele County Historical Society’s 2020 Preservation Award to Father John Sauer of Sacred Heart Church, Owatonna, recognizing the congregation’s restoration and enhancement of the 1922 sanctuary. Others appearing for the presentation included, left to right, were Mary Ann Higgins, SCHS Volunteer & Event Coordinator, and several members of the Sacred Heart restoration committee Bill Lawrence, Mary McCarthy, Steve Grubish, and Joan Herzog. (Submitted photo)