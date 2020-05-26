Steele County Historical Society awards 2020 Preservation Award to Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 810 South Cedar, is the recipient of the Steele County Historical Society 2020 Preservation Award, an award given in keeping with May designated as Preservation month. The church is recognized for its extensive refurbishing of the main sanctuary adhering to the building’s Romanesque style, when built in 1922.
“The committee members are certainly to be complimented on the thought and planning that went into coordinating the church’s original design with contemporary accents in the worship space,” said Jerry Ganfield, SCHS Interim Director. “Their efforts and the congregation’s support are clearly visible in this preservation and restoration.”
The project committee spent 5 to 6 years in planning, reviewing the original design, examining the changes that had been made, and selected decorations with complementary contemporary accents. The project restored a painting of a dove high in the dome and reinstalled the original arched stained glass windows that had been removed from the dome earlier.
The walls were painted in similar colors but a shade lighter and the upper wall panels on front and side were painted in blue and red with text in gold, reflecting colors streaming from the stained glass side windows. On the chancel panel inscribed in Latin is part of the Litany of the Sacred Heart: Make Our Hearts Like Your Heart.
The new altar and pulpit are of variegated French marble with a relic medallion placed under the table, a traditional touch. A support beam was added under the new circular cream-colored ceramic rostrum to hold the added weight plus the design included an access ramp and hand rail on the north side. Suspended high above the chancel is an impressive hand-carved Italianate-style crucifix from Oberammergau, Germany. The chancel still awaits the final tabernacle shrine
In addition the main floor was re-carpeted, the pews were refinished and in some cases shortened with new kneelers added and more space given between rows. The side columns were painted, accenting their fluted tops and the decoration accented under the arches is a 1920s design, reminiscent of a style used at Winona’s St. Mary of the Angels Church. A new electronic organ replaced the former pipe organ.
To the south side stands a new large baptismal font, and along the side aisles are new complementary-style 14 Stations of the Cross made available from the former Church of St. Martin’s, Woodstock, MN.
The congregation vacated the sanctuary for worship in the Parish Center when the project began in July 2019 and re-entered last December, the Sunday before Christmas. Father John Sauer has served the congregation for the last 12 years, but will end his Owatonna pastorate in June to take a position in Rochester.