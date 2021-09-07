The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce that a $2,000 donation has been made to the Foundation by Home Federal Savings.
Home Federal Savings Bank was chartered in 1934 in Spring Valley, Minnesota, and is now headquartered in Rochester. Home Federal is a full service bank with offices Rochester, Winona, La Crescent, Austin, Albert Lea, Eagan, Sartell, Owatonna, Milwaukee, and Marshaltown, Iowa. The Owatonna branch is located at 1015 Frontage Road West #100.
“We’re thrilled to be able to make this donation to the Foundation,” said Brad Vettrus, Market President at Home Federal. “For many years we have enjoyed a wonderful quality of life in Owatonna and the Foundation has been a big part of that with the many projects they have funded.”
Foundation Executive Director, Laura Resler said they are appreciative of the many gifts from Home Federal Savings.
“Their commitment to the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education is what continues to make the Foundation so successful,” Resler said. “It is this local support from many business and individuals that enables us to continue to fund important projects in Owatonna.”
The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 63rd year of serving the Owatonna community, provides capital grants in Owatonna and its environs in four areas: community, arts, recreation and education. The Foundation also annually provides $30,000 for both traditional and non-traditional scholarships for 2-year colleges and technical schools.
The Foundation was established in 1957 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed more than $12 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students. For more information about the Owatonna Foundation, grants or scholarships, visit owatonnafoundation.org or call 455-2995.