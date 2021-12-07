As American Christians, most of us link Dec. 25 with Christmas, the Star of Bethlehem and the birth of the Christ child.
December is a great time to have a birthday party for Jesus. It’s cold in Minnesota but our hearts are warm. Others celebrate the Festival of Lights, Kwanzaa, Hogmanay, Las Posadas, Hanukkah, and any number of other things.
All of that is just fine. It may even be more fine this year. We add in Christmas trees, eggnog, mistletoe, brightly wrapped gifts, Santa Claus and his eight reindeer, family celebrations, parties of the season, Christmas Eve candlelight services and the children’s pageant at our churches.
Then there’s the lefse, the candy, the turkey and/or ham, the cookies either from your own oven or from one of the numerous and various Cookie Walks around town, cards to buy and send, and music to listen to. It is easy to get swept up with the trappings and the trimmings of the season.
But Christmas is more.
A child of hope in a world of strife;
A child of hope who can bring new life;
A child of hope in a world of hate;
A child of hope who can elevate
The dreams of men to heights unknown.
Such is this child, this Babe, this son of God.
Christmas, as we celebrate it, is a mixture of tales and beliefs, traditions and times that have been developed in various countries from various times, many of which have little or nothing to do with Christ or Christianity.
The date is conjecture. There’s no historical evidence that Jesus was born on Dec. 25. The date was officially adopted in 354 by Bishop Liberius of Rome. It’s not a universal date for all Christians even now. Members of the Eastern Orthodox Church, as well as the Ukrainian Catholic Church, celebrate 13 days later.
Some historians believe the date was chosen to help smooth the transition from paganism. There had often been festivals celebrating the winter solstice. These pagan ceremonies included the Yule, an old Norse word for a 12-day celebration. The 12 days of Christmas are also a carryover from Roman times but I bet they didn’t sing about five golden rings and a partridge in a pear tree.
The Christmas tree is also from pagan times. The primitive Scandinavians worshipped trees. Later, much later, a decorated tree came into the English tradition when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert, who brought the idea with him from his native Germany in about 1840.
Santa Claus, a corruption of the Dutch Sint Nikolaas, received his now traditional appearance from cartoonist Thomas Nash in 1863. According to people who make a study of such things, there really was a Santa Claus. He was a fourth-century Bishop of Myra in Asia Minor. And the reindeer that pull his sleigh come from a legend developed by Scandinavians in the United States.
But Christmas is more.
A child of hope in a world of grief;
A child of hope for our unbelief;
A child of hope in a world of fear;
A child of hope who can bring us near;
The source of life upon the throne.
Such is this child this Babe, this son of God.
The lyrics to “A Child of Hope” composed by Lani Smith and published by Heritage Press, describe what Christmas is all about. I wish you could hum along but print newspapers don’t have sound.
So, dear readers three: Jolly eggnog, merry mistletoe, and happy Christmas. Goodwill to all. Peace.