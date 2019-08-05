Local student named to Concordia University honors list Allison Miller Allison Miller 47 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save MEQUON — Local student Bria Wachowiak of Owatonna has been named to the Concordia University honors list for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Allison Miller Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesAnthony Lee NelsonAnthony Lee NelsonAmanda G. EnzenauerJon BerglundFormer Awesome Blossom dies in one-vehicle crashRonald Henry FisherJames TobiasenIrene S. LangerKathy (Kern) CarpentierOwatonna school district poised to bring OHS bond referendum back to community Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Aug 5 AA Big Book Meeting Mon, Aug 5, 2019 Aug 5 Al-Anon Meeting Mon, Aug 5, 2019 Aug 5 Rotary Club Mon, Aug 5, 2019 Aug 5 Women's Bridge Group Mon, Aug 5, 2019 Aug 5 Owatonna SeniorPlace Board Mon, Aug 5, 2019 Around the Web Democrat J.D. Scholten running again for Iowa's 4th District US House seat Pierce Brosnan to join cast of Eurovision Awkwafina nearly missed out on The Farewell role Joshua Jackson obtains marriage licence Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists