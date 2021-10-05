Two special guests appeared at the Owatonna Eagles last month during a car show fundraiser for the Open Arms Suicide Prevention.
Ms United States Mandy Schneider, along with her surprise guest Miss Minnesota Elle Gilbert, was the special guest speaker and judge of the Sept. 25 car show hosted by the South Side Speed Shop. Schneider's platform is breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health.
Event organizer Katy Zuehl and Lanny Louks with the speed shop donated all the proceeds from the car show to Open Arms Suicide Prevention, a nonprofit that raises public awareness and prevents suicide through education and training of individuals and communities. The total donation was $4,700.