A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. in the Board Room at the Steele County Administration Center, 630 Florence Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. The purpose of the hearing is to solicit public comment regarding the proposed 2021-2025 Highway Capital Improvement Plan which outlines the highway and bridge projects the County intends on completing.
A copy of the draft plan is available at: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/reports.php or in hard copy at the County Highway Department.
Those unable to attend but who wish to make a comment are encouraged to forward their comments in writing to the Steele County Highway Department, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna, MN 55060 or e-mail hwy@co.steele.mn.us.