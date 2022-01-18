...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
The Owatonna Chorale has resumed activities in a safe atmosphere for rehearsals at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
The group is looking for soprano, alto, tenor, and bass singers. If you have experience in choral singing, pretty good at reading musical notation, and enjoy singing in Latin and German as well as English, we are your vocal ensemble. Come and join the most fun-loving bunch of people you’d ever want to sing with from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays in a safely distanced seating arrangement.
A short and painless audition for voice placement and sight-reading ability will follow your first rehearsal. We are preparing Allegri’s Miserere, Purcell’s Remember, O Lord and Bach’s motet Jesu, meine Freude. The group performs with three period instruments at a lower pitch of 415. For more information, call Garrick at 612-741-2524.