The Owatonna Chorale has resumed activities in a safe atmosphere for rehearsals at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.

The group is looking for soprano, alto, tenor, and bass singers. If you have experience in choral singing, pretty good at reading musical notation, and enjoy singing in Latin and German as well as English, we are your vocal ensemble. Come and join the most fun-loving bunch of people you’d ever want to sing with from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays in a safely distanced seating arrangement.

A short and painless audition for voice placement and sight-reading ability will follow your first rehearsal. We are preparing Allegri’s Miserere, Purcell’s Remember, O Lord and Bach’s motet Jesu, meine Freude. The group performs with three period instruments at a lower pitch of 415. For more information, call Garrick at 612-741-2524.

Recommended for you

Load comments