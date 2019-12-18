FARIBAULT — An anonymous donor announced last week their intention to match all financial gifts of any size given to River Bend Nature Center between now and year end up to a total of $10,000. As a 501c3 nonprofit nature center, River Bend Nature Center is proud to be part of a community and region that, for over forty years, has provided financial and volunteer support which it relies upon to operate.
The staff and board of directors would like to thank everyone who has donated so far and encourage those who are able to make a donation at this time to do so. These gifts power the education, conservation, and recreation programs and activities of River Bend Nature Center and ensure your favorite local nature connection continues to be a treasured asset for the community and region for generations to come.
Ongoing help from the public is needed to continue the hands-on, outdoor education where children (and people of all ages) are able to get outside in the fresh air and learn to explore the world while taking a break from busy lives, deepening connections with others, and enjoying the beauty of nature.
To learn more about River Bend Nature Center, please visit their website at www.rbnc.org. Donations are accepted online, by mail, phone or in person.