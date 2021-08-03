The West Hills Socials Commons is open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Newsletter
The newsletter for August and September will be mailed out in the coming week. Be sure to check your mailboxes or stop by the West Hills Social Commons to see a copy.
Trips
Registration for our fall trips have started. If you would like to sign up for a trip please stop by or give us a call. Below are the most recent upcoming trips.
Treasure Island
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 8 and Nov. 10 and get a chance to win big. The bus will begin loading at 8:45 a.m. to leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and will arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. We will leave the Casino at 2:30 p.m. Every participant will receive $15 of free slot play money and a food voucher for $3 dollars. Cost is $25 for members or $35 for non-members.
Great Country Music: Duets, Hits and More!
Colleen Raye, Midwest Rock and Country Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Vandell, and The Wranglers band combine their talents to present some of the best country music of all time! Featuring old and new classics, the duo will showcase the duets and hits you love best — Kenny & Dolly, Loretta & Conway, Johnny & June plus the Everly Brothers, Patsy Cline, Buck Owens, and more on Sept. 19!
Transportation is provided. We will meet at the West Hills Social Commons at 1:15 p.m. and will depart at 1:30 p.m. Doors to the concert will open at 2:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at about 5 p.m. Cost is $55 for members or $70 for non-members.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members. Pay per card.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. Cost is $1 per game. Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club (Free/ with Membership)
Played on Friday, July 30, 2021. There were 10 players, 3 tables with 7 rounds each. First place went to Bob Hardcope with 3,200 points. Second Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 2,980 points. Third Place went to Fran Kibista with 2,960 points. Fourth Place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,780 points. Fifth place went to Lowell Larson with 2,120 points. Fran Kubista made a 10 no trump bid, Bob Hardkope made a 10 diamond bid and Rehling made a 10 not trump bid. Lowell Larson made a 10 diamond bid.
Owatonna Senior Bowling Highlights
Friday, July 23
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Reuben Ebeling
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 176 (+22)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 228 (+28)
Game 3: Judy Drevlow 213 (+53);
Reuben Ebeling 190 (+36)
Series Total Pins Over Average:
Reuben Ebeling 527 (+65)
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers (2-7);
Reuben Ebeling, Judy Drevlow,
Mike Dettmer (each 3-10)
Monday, July 26
Game 1: Marty Speikers 246 (+62);
Sharon Hassing 166 (+29); Chuck Newgard 189 (+28)
Game 2: (Tie at +15) Reuben Ebeling 165 & Judy Johnson 146
Game 3: Dennis Branstad 236 (+65); Judy Johnson 158 (+27)
Series Total Pins Over Average: Marty Speikers 608 (+56)
Split Conversions: Bill Nelson & Mike Dettmer (each 5-7);
Chuck Newgard (2-7); Reuben Ebeling (9-10);
Jim Harlicker (3-10 twice); Arlene Gleason,
Sharon Hassing, Judy Drevlow (each 3-10)
Come and join us for fun and fellowship!