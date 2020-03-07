Menu

Carrot, raisin and celery salad

1 cup carrot, coarsely shredded

1 cup black or gold raisins

1 1/2 cup celery, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon honey 

Pinch of white pepper

Mix the raisins, carrots and celery. Add the mayonnaise to lightly coat the ingredients.

Chill before serving.

Rice and sausage casserole

This is a winner, and the kids love it! Will freeze and reheat well, as well as keep in the refrigerator.

1 1/4 pounds white and wild rice mixture

1 1/4 pounds pork sausage, cooked, drained and crumbled

8 ounces canned mushrooms, stems and pieces

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup whole milk

1 1/2 cup white sauce

Prepare rice according to package directions. Mix the sausage, mushroom, sauce and milk with the cooked rice.

Pour in to a buttered casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 35-40 minutes or until its hot, bubbly and crusting.

White sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon flour

1 1/2 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon crushed Tarragon

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Melt butter in a sauce pan and stir in flour. Cook for a minute or two, stirring constantly. Slowly whisk in the milk. When it begins to thicken, add the seasoning, whisking but do not boil.

Buttered peas

Because it's easier and they are just about as tasty, I use and recommend frozen peas.

12 ounce package frozen peas

About 1/4 cup butter

Put some water in a sauce pan and bring to a boil, adding a teaspoon of salt.

Add the frozen peas and when the pan returns to a boil, simmer for no more than a minute.

Drain while keeping the peas still in the pan, then add the butter. Cook over medium heat to glaze the peas.

Add a bit of salt and pepper if you like. Serve hot.

French bread

Just warm it up, slice and pass the butter.

Brownies

You can use a boxed mix, but these are better.

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs

3/4 cup all purpose flour

3/4 cup walnuts, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat up the oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9 inch square cake pan.

Melt the chocolate and butter in a microwave, then let it cool.

Mix in the eggs, sugar, salt, flour, nuts and vanilla to the chocolate and butter mixture.

Spread the mixture in a prepared pan and bake for about 40 minutes, or until a bit crusty and near firm in the middle. 

Let it cool in the pan for about 15-20 minutes before turning out and cutting.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

