Menu
Carrot, raisin and celery salad
Rice and sausage casserole
Buttered peas
French bread
Brownies
Carrot, raisin and celery salad
1 cup carrot, coarsely shredded
1 cup black or gold raisins
1 1/2 cup celery, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon honey
Pinch of white pepper
Mix the raisins, carrots and celery. Add the mayonnaise to lightly coat the ingredients.
Chill before serving.
Rice and sausage casserole
This is a winner, and the kids love it! Will freeze and reheat well, as well as keep in the refrigerator.
1 1/4 pounds white and wild rice mixture
1 1/4 pounds pork sausage, cooked, drained and crumbled
8 ounces canned mushrooms, stems and pieces
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup whole milk
1 1/2 cup white sauce
Prepare rice according to package directions. Mix the sausage, mushroom, sauce and milk with the cooked rice.
Pour in to a buttered casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 35-40 minutes or until its hot, bubbly and crusting.
White sauce
1 1/2 tablespoon flour
1 1/2 tablespoon butter
1 1/2 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon crushed Tarragon
1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Melt butter in a sauce pan and stir in flour. Cook for a minute or two, stirring constantly. Slowly whisk in the milk. When it begins to thicken, add the seasoning, whisking but do not boil.
Buttered peas
Because it's easier and they are just about as tasty, I use and recommend frozen peas.
12 ounce package frozen peas
About 1/4 cup butter
Put some water in a sauce pan and bring to a boil, adding a teaspoon of salt.
Add the frozen peas and when the pan returns to a boil, simmer for no more than a minute.
Drain while keeping the peas still in the pan, then add the butter. Cook over medium heat to glaze the peas.
Add a bit of salt and pepper if you like. Serve hot.
French bread
Just warm it up, slice and pass the butter.
Brownies
You can use a boxed mix, but these are better.
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 1/2 cup sugar
3 eggs
3/4 cup all purpose flour
3/4 cup walnuts, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat up the oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9 inch square cake pan.
Melt the chocolate and butter in a microwave, then let it cool.
Mix in the eggs, sugar, salt, flour, nuts and vanilla to the chocolate and butter mixture.
Spread the mixture in a prepared pan and bake for about 40 minutes, or until a bit crusty and near firm in the middle.
Let it cool in the pan for about 15-20 minutes before turning out and cutting.