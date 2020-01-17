Many fitness experts talk about the core. So what is the core? They are muscles that make up the support of your spine and pelvis. They include the abdominal muscles, the diaphragm, and the pelvic floor. Why are these muscles important? They help with movement of the arms and legs and overall movement of the body. Core support allows for good movement of the arms and legs such as when you walk or run.
Injury can occur when there is weakness in any of the core muscle groups such as the abdominals including low back pain with activities such as swimming, walking, golfing, running, water skiing, Kayaking, horseback riding, and performing household chores. A good way to test strength of your core is to try doing a push up keeping your back straight as you go from the floor and push up into your arms. This is one simple way to assess core strength.
There are many ways to strengthen your core muscles. It is best to get advice from a trained professional before starting a core strengthening program. Many people try doing exercises targeting core muscles but they fail to see results because to do not have the proper form when performing the exercise. This can lead to muscle strains, injury, and other pain syndromes.
Physical therapists are great educators when it comes down to being instructed in performing exercises. They can address any imbalances you have and focus on isolating the muscles needed to improve support of the spine for recreational activities and everyday living.