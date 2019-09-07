If there’s anyone who can attest to the changes in the 300 block of North Cedar, it’s Gary Johnson, whose barber shop has been located mid-block for the last 57 years. Gary says it’s time to retire and with that in mind, he has sold his shop to Nick Cleveland who took over the shop this past Tuesday. That sale ends a 60-year span of the Johnson Barber Shop, where Gary joined his father, Gerhard, in his shop which was located in the Owatonna Hotel after he graduated from barber school in St. Paul. When the hotel closed, the two sought a new location for their shop. His good friend, Ted Ringhofer, who was then working in his family’s meat market in the same block, notified him that the building next door to Ringhofer’s Meats was being vacated and was available. The building had housed Frank and Mary Wodarczek’s liquor store which was being closed. Gerhard and Gary decided this would be a good place to re-open their shop, which they did on October 1, 1962. After Gerhard’s retirement, Gary took over the shop entirely which he ran until this past Tuesday…a total of 57 years in the same location.
Over the years, Gary has had both his brother, Ron, and son, Tim cutting hair in his shop. Ron has retired and Tim later sought other projects.
Changes
Oh yes, there have been changes in barbering over the years according to Gary. “Gosh, I’ve seen hair styles change from short to long. “We used to provide what we called ‘full service’ which included shaves, a hot lather shave of the neck and even shampoos. Barbers eventually dropped those services due to health concerns. But, we did them all.”
The business neighbors near Johnson Barber Shop have come and gone. Gary fondly remembers Ross Robinson’s paint store, Frank Gorman’s cleaners, George Dawe’s Hardware, Biff Barrett’s bottle shop to the north and Selvik’s Café, Owatonna Savings and Loan and the Photo News across the street. “We were one family,” Gary said.
This won’t be the last time you see Gary behind the barber chair. He will be coming to the shop on Fridays to help out. But for now, he will be relaxing and tending to the trees in his apple orchard.
A fond farewell to his
customers and friends
Gary thanks all his thousands of customers that have patronized him over the past 60 years of his barber career. “I always looked forward to having my friends walk through the door for their regular haircut. Today I was cutting hair of children and grandchildren of some of my early customers. It’s been a great career and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it!”
By the way, when Gary started barbering, haircuts cost $1.50. Today the price tag is $15.00!
Orphanage Museum
fall celebration
When Maxine Ronglien passed away in 2017, the family requested that donations made in her memory be used to create a special place on the grounds that celebrated all her contributions to the Orphanage Museum and to West Hills. Since she was an avid gardener, a garden seemed like the perfect choice. A park-like garden has been created in the parking lot area between the City Administration building and Cottage 11. Besides plantings, the garden includes a water feature, a handicapped accessible walkway and seating for quiet reflection. After much planning and hard work, the Maxine Ronglien Memorial Garden is ready for a formal dedication ceremony next Saturday September 14 at 2:00 p.m. to which the public is invited.
The dedication will be held in conjunction with the Museum’s annual Fall Celebration. This year’s event is focused on sharing the history of the State School through family-centered fun including horse-drawn wagon rides around the grounds with tour guide, children’s games, a 1930 historic film, a Scavenger Hunt on the grounds and a 50/50 raffle drawing.
Arts Center
Mid-Century Architectural
house tour
The Owatonna Arts Center is hosting a Mid-Century House tour on Saturday, September 14. There is a limited number of tickets and September 10 is the deadline for purchase. Ticket cost is $25.00. The tour will begin at the Arts Center and there will be car pools to the homes. Nancy Vaillancourt will lead the tour. Call the Arts Center at 451-1420.
Arts Center celebrates Grandparents Day tomorrow
Grandparent’s Day will be celebrated tomorrow, September 8, at the Owatonna Arts Center from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Families are invited to come for special activities both indoors and outdoors. Treats will be available as well.
2019 OHS Athletic
Hall of Fame
induction next Friday
The induction of the 2019 members of the Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be held next Friday, September 13 beginning with a 3:00 reception in the OHS Commons. The actual induction will be held at 4:00 p.m.
This year’s inductees include Tom Haigh (Class of 1958, football, basketball, and track) Nicki Miller (Class of 1990, gymnastics, diving and cheerleading), Derek Johnson (Class of 2001, wrestling), Amy Kubat (Class of 2008, volleyball, basketball, and track) and Jeanne Stursa, coach of tennis, basketball and floor hockey, 1973-2008.)
An addition
for next year
The Hall of Fame Committee has added a fourth category for Hall of Fame consideration next year. Teams of Distinction will be recognized. OHS has had 13 state championship teams. In 2020 an initial group of five championship teams will be honored. 2020 will also mark the 25th anniversary of the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
The budget of the HOF
The annual Hall of Fame budget of about $3500 is supported solely by donations and memorials from community members and HOF inductees. Any excess funds are set aside for the future expansion of HOF trophy cases. This fall, a new trophy case will need to be built for the Hall of Fame plaques. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, make checks payable to the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame, box 974, Owatonna, Minn. 55060.
Citizen’s Academy at OPD
The Owatonna Police Department will be hosting a Citizen’s Police Academy beginning October 28 and running through December 16. Participants will meet Monday evening for eight consecutive weeks from 6:00-8:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, call Pam Roberts at 507-773-7203.
Remembering the State
It’s been a few years since the vacated State Theater stood in the 200 block of North Cedar but many of you reading this remember taking in movies at the State. I ran across some interesting facts about that old theater which I thought might be interesting to you.
The theater was built in 1934 and opened in 1935. The builders included Frank Nearpass, William Frank and Oscar Woempner. Cost of the original building was $60,000. It was built by Franklin Amusement Company of Minneapolis of which W.R. Frank was president. On the night the theater opened there was a banquet held at the Owatonna Hotel at which members of the Owatonna Association, civic and commercial organizations and other local business leaders were guests. The original name was the State Theater and it remained that until Carish bought it and changed the name to Cameo 3. The large theater had been split and made into three smaller ones. Walt Barfknecht assumed the manager position upon the death of Bob Ahrens in the early 50’s. Barfknecht eventually took over the management of the drive-in theater located on old highway 3 which had been managed by Herb Fette. Barfknecht also assumed managership of the Roxy Theater which was located on Main Street where the fire hall is now.
A packed house
I remember interviewing Barfknecht for a column in 2012. He told me, “The first year I was manager of the State was the year we experienced the biggest crowd ever when she showed the Disney movie “Shaggy Dog”. We had 900 seats and we crowded in 1200 kids. Some sat double in their seat and some sat in the aisles. Patrons were lined up all the way south on Cedar, around the corner on Vine down to the where the Elks Club is now.
Other movies that attracted large crowds such as “From Here to Eternity” (everyone wanted to see the beach scene, which in that day pressed the limits on what could be seen on the screen.) The movie “Airport” attracted big audiences. It was a good movie, but the scene everyone waited for included Owatonnan Wayne Klinkhammer who landed a bit part. He played a curbside attendant at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport and had only one line: “The bus from the downtown terminal is just coming in.” Wayne told me, “They gave me this line which I rehearsed in my mind for hours. When I got to the set, they gave me a totally different line!”
Owatonna audiences were excited about their local movie star and anxiously awaited Klinkhammer’s scene. The scene was so short that one could easily miss it, so Barfknecht flashed the light in the theater shortly before it was coming so the audience would be ready for it. With permission of the theater owner, Barfknecht even listed Klinkhammer as one of the stars of the show on the marquis.
Other events
besides movies
The theater would also host annual meetings of companies such as John Deere, Emil Heinz Insurance and Central Co-Op. The meetings were held during the day so they wouldn’t interrupt the movie schedule. There was a stage in front of the screen and often there was live entertainment.
It was 1996 when the State Theater closed and was moved to the Cedar Mall where it remained until 2004 when a new theater was built on the west edge of Owatonna.
Projectionists
There wasn’t much automation in the projection room back then, so projectionists had to be hired. From the early 50’s until the theater closed projectionists included Bob Wiese, Ernie Clark, Gordy Toft, Willis Yule, Charlie McMillan, Vern Denny, Floyd Johnson, Wayne Yule, Ted Nessel, Wayne Karow and Roy Bjoracker. Originally common movie projectors were used. There were usually two and one had to be switched to the other when the signal came. If you watch an old movie on TV today, you can see the signal which was located in the upper right hand corner of the picture warning the operator that the change was forthcoming. Later the “Platter” which lay flat held the entire movie which was fed into the projector.
Remember when ushers equipped with flashlights showed you to your seat? And, as it still does today, the smell of freshly popped popcorn tempted the taste buds.
The interior
Many remember the interior decorations in the theater. Along the sides was a painting called “Going for the Hunt” and a painting on the south side called “After the Kill”. Efforts to provide all patrons with “front row seats” were carried out with the placing of all seats on the main floor with no balcony. This allowed a six-foot slope that granted every patron a full view of the stage and screen. The screen was one of the largest in the northwest. It also granted plenty of room for the staging of first-class vaudeville acts in the 30’s and 40’s. Stage curtains were operated from the projection room. Nearly 14 miles of wire was used in the building. In the days when the lounge and rest rooms were located downstairs, there was a flight of stairs flanked by wrought iron railings that led down to the lounge. One of the most beautiful features occupied the center of the lounge, a modernistic fountain of Cararra glass where water flowed in a four-terraced cascade. There was also a pool in which goldfish swam.
Outside
Over 300 lights were included in the marquee along with the attraction boards of its three sides, indirectly lighted with its silhouette letters outlined with three changes of flashing neon color. The huge “State” sign above was likewise illuminated.
The State Theater was a grand old center of entertainment in Owatonna for nearly 60 years. When the theater was closed, a group who called themselves, “Save the State” tried to develop a plan for reuse of the theater but there seemed to be little interest.
Jottings
A Wine and Beer Tasting event will be held this Thursday, September 12, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn to benefit Homestead Hospice House Patient Care Fund. Tickets are available at $15.00 advance at Cashwise Foods and Liquor. Homestead Hospice House and Old Town Bagels. Tickets at the door are $20.00.
The winner of the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary’s 2019 quilt at the fair was JoAnn Heidecker of Owatonna. This year’s quilt “Disappearing Nine Patch” was made by Judy Karaus and quilted by Sherrie Hrdlichka.
The week’s joke
Ole and Sven grabbed their poles and headed out to do some ice fishing. As they were augering a hole in the ice they heard a loud voice from above say, “There are no fish under the ice!” Ole and Sven moved about 25 feet over and started to make another hole. The voice said a little stronger, “There are no fish under this ice!” They both looked around and then looked up. Ole said in a humble voice, “Are you God?” The voice spoke back, “No, you idiots! I’m the rink manager!”