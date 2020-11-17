The Steele County Highway Department is creating a Transition Plan to make pedestrian facilities accessible per the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Steele County invites the public to participate in an open house to review the county’s progress and provide feedback. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions of in-person public events, the open house will be held online Nov. 17 until Nov. 29.
To participate in the open house and view the draft of the plan, the public can go to www.co.steele.mn.us/ada_transition. Participants can provide feedback to or ask questions of project staff via email or phone. If someone needs a reasonable accommodation, assistance, or require more information, they should contact the Steele County Highway Department.
Over the past several months, the County has evaluated the sidewalks, trails, curb ramps, and traffic signals within Steele County for compliance with accessibility guidelines. The Transition Plan lays out a strategy for correcting non-complaint infrastructure.