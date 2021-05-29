When I was just a young lad,
there was one friend I had,
he was loving and loyal to me,
we played out together,
no matter the weather,
me and my terrier, Mickey.
A dog, a great joy,
for every young boy,
they’re always willing to play,
they’ll chase a ball,
then return when you call,
and continue to do that all day.
When the school bus would stop,
and out I would hop,
he was happy to see me again,
if he could talk he’d probably say,
“Where have you been my good friend,
it’s too long, that you’ve been away.”
When I went off to war,
he’d wait at the door,
hoping to see me walk in,
he felt so alone,
waiting for me to come home,
but I’d never see him again.
When I returned from the war,
and walked through the door,
my friend wasn’t waiting to play,
then I learned he had died,
so I sat down and cried,
I shall never forget that day.
Mother put my slipper in his bed,
he’d lay on that slipper with his head,
he felt my presence that way,
he would carry it to the front door,
lay his head upon it on the floor,
maybe I’d be returning today.
Bud Peka
Owatonna