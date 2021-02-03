The Exchange Club of Owatonna has named Katie Ihrke and Julia Dietz has Students of the Month for January.
The Youth of the Month/Year Award recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership and/or who have faced adversity in their lives and have overcome this adversity through their personal skills. This monthly program not only enhances career opportunities for those honored, but also promotes good citizenship, a desire for greater scholastic achievement, and the development of well-rounded personalities to other young adults in the community.
Katie Ihrke is the daughter of Corey and Sara Ihrke. She has played on the girl’s golf team since the eighth grade and was captain her junior and senior years. She has been involved in SHOC and orchestra every year of high school, was a Spanish tutor in ninth and 10th grade, and has been a volunteer at the Owatonna History Center for the past four years and also a Community Ed cow camp helper for the past three summers. Katie has also volunteered at her church as a Sunday School helper and a Youth Representative. She will be attending Minnesota State University, Mankato this coming fall and plans to study either elementary education, veterinarian technician or business. She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society at the Owatonna High School.
Julia Dietz is the daughter of Jennifer Dietz. She has been very active in girls lacrosse and is the captain this year. She has managed the hockey team for the past three years and has also been involved in DECA, Link Crew, SHOC and NHS. She has volunteered with Meals of Hope, Salvation Army, From the Heart and many other organizations. Julia also has been involved as a church event volunteer, Sunday School teacher and VBS teacher. She is considering pursuing a degree in nursing or CNP (Certified Nursing Practitioner) at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, the University of Wisconsin, Madison or Denver University.