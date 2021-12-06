In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz has directed all United States and Minnesota flags at all state buildings in the state of Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, December 9, 2021, to remember, mourn, and honor the life of United States Senator Robert Joseph Dole.
“Senator Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Dole served 27 years as a United States Senator for the state of Kansas, including as Senate majority leader,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The President of the United States of America has ordered that the flags be flown at half-staff to remember and honor the life of Senator Robert Joseph Dole.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.