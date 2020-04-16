Spring is coming, just have hope. It’s time to boost your immunity, before seasonal allergies kick in. Exercise is a great way to improve immunity, reduce stress, and get us ready for golfing, gardening, field work, and spring spruce up projects.
It is important to warm up our muscles by going for an evening walk after work. Taking the time to stretch our legs, back, and upper body. Physical Therapists can assess your posture and help you identify muscle groups that are tight. They can teach you the best ways to stretch for optimal flexibility. Physical therapists not only teach you how to maintain flexibility but they perform techniques to improve the position and alignment of the body and reduce tension of the muscles. They can determine areas of weakness in a different group of muscles. By getting a good balance of strength in the muscle groups your posture improves preventing injuries.
Sport specific training is another area to work on in the Spring to prepare for those Summer sports such as softball, baseball, summer volleyball leagues, track, and cross country. Physical Therapists have great knowledge to integrate several techniques utilizing your body’s balance system. This includes helping get the brain to engage in specific tasks to improve overall balance and ability to determine where your body is in space called proprioception. These are strategies your body uses to maintain alignment to perform sports or household projects requiring lifting, reaching, and balance.