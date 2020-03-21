OWATONNA – Due to the current restrictions of gathering in public places and following the recommendations of the CDC and the Minnesota Health Department, Little Theatre of Owatonna feels it’s best for the safety and health of the community to postpone the upcoming auditions and production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Please see their website at LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org or their social media pages for updates on when the auditions will be held. The situation is being monitored and the best dates available for the auditions and the production itself will hopefully be available soon.