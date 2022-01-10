The Steele County Republican Party will meet for the Minnesota Precinct Caucus on Tuesday, February 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Owatonna High School. We will initially meet in the Small Group Forum for a pre-caucus rally at 6:30 p.m. and then disperse to classrooms according to township and precinct at 7 p.m.
The precinct caucus is the grassroots beginning of the political candidate process that leads up to local and state party conventions and endorsements and it all begins February 1. Going to a caucus gives you the opportunity to meet with your like-minded neighbors to talk about issues that are important to you, show support to your candidates, and influence who the party will endorse for office.
Per state statute, to participate in a precinct caucus, you must be eligible to vote in the November 2022 general election, live in Steele County, either voted in the past for the party’s nominee or plan to vote this year for the party’s nominee, and you also must generally agree with the principles of the Steele County Republican Party who is hosting the caucus.
What happens at the caucus? At the 6:30 p.m. pre-caucus rally, you will hear from our current legislators on what to expect in the 2022 legislative session. Following that, there are three main activities at a caucus: We meet in separate rooms according to our neighborhood or rural township. We choose delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions which will include state representatives and state senator, congressional candidates as well as constitutional and state governor candidates. (This year’s state Republican Party convention is nearby in Rochester in May). There is an opportunity to discuss issues and suggest additions or changes to the Party Platform. Attendees will also get to participate in a Straw Poll for Governor.
Candidates are always seeking out volunteers to help with upcoming 2022 events including parades, door knocking, and literature drops. Even if you have never participated in the past, we encourage you to attend on Tuesday, February 1.
State statute dictates the time of day we can vote for delegates and do our business, but generally the caucus will end by 8:30 p.m.
Still have questions? Go to our website: steelecountyrepublicans.com or call co-chairs Stephen Nelson at 507-456-5320 or Pam Seaser at 507-455-1709.