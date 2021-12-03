The Steele County Historical Society announces a new program, History Partners Memory Café, to be held December 14 from 10-11:15 a.m, Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. History Partners Memory Café serves to provide education, area services, and community resources in a safe environment for persons living with mild to moderate dementia and their caregivers.
This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity such as storytelling, music, games, and SCHS museum collection artifacts. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow.
Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the Steele County History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place. The History Partners Memory Café is made possible by a grant from Minnesota Board on Aging.