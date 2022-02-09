Springtime is almost here! Days are getting longer, and warmer temps aren’t too far away! We here at Parks and Recreation are in full go mode getting ready for our spring and summer sports programs offerings. From soccer, lacrosse, softball, baseball and more there is sure to be something your kids find and want to play! Mark your calendars for March 1 – spring registration!
Soccer – registration: 3/1 – 3/15. Fee: $46.
Lacrosse – registration: 3/1 – 5/16. Fee: $50 for boys (grades 1st & 2nd) — $25 for girls (grades 1st – 4th)
T-Ball – registration: 3/1 – 4/19. Fee: $37
Mini Sluggers Baseball – registration: 3/1 – 4/19. Fee: $40
Mini Crush Softball – registration: 3/1 – 3/29. Fee: $60
Little League Baseball Level 1 (2nd grade) – registration: 3/1 – 3/15. Fee: $65
Little League Baseball Level 2 (3rd – 4th grade) – registration: 3/1 – 3/15. Fee: $85
Miracle League (ages 5 to 19) – registration: 3/1 – 3/15. Fee: $37
Adult Softball – registration: 3/1 – 3/22
Adult Bag Toss – registration: 3/1 – 3/22
Volunteer coaches are always needed for our youth sports teams. Please consider volunteering to coach a team. Coaches will be provided necessary material to assist in coaching and leading a team. All volunteers will have a background check completed prior to the start of coaching.
Along with these sports leagues, there will be several other program offerings for kids to enjoy. There are a variety of: tennis lessons — spring & summer sessions; swim lessons – spring & summer classes; summer camps and therapeutic recreation opportunities. There will also be some new fun family-friendly programs in the pipeline like family archery, geocaching for s’mores and fishing. For our younger tykes, summer camps will provide a fun atmosphere where they will get to play, learn, and create crafts: Dino Camp – ages 4-6; Nature Investigators – ages 4-6; Little Tykes Sports Camp – Ages 3-5 and Outdoor Adventure Camp – ages 7-12.
Keep an eye out for our upcoming Spring/Summer Activity Guide in the mail later this month, mailed to homes with 55060 zip code. Copies will be available at the Parks and Rec office. More information can be found online at or by visiting the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
We look forward to a great spring and summer season. We hope to see you out and enjoying yourselves in one of the many program offerings this year. Think spring and warmer days!
Drake Simonson is the Recreation Supervisor for Owatonna Parks and Recreation.
Sixty-five percent of youth sports participants participate to be with friends. Sign your kiddos up for one of our spring/summer sports programs and let them learn the game and have fun with their friends!