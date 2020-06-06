This is a simple meal with enough good stuff to please the children. Of course, it starts with the all American favorite, mac n’ cheese. Use the boxed mac n’cheese if you like, or create your own cheese sauce to be different.
Menu
Fruit salad
Mac n’ cheese
Veggie sticks
Bread sticks
Variety of cookies
Fruit Salad
1/2 cup apple, peeled, cored and chopped
1 cup orange segments, cut up
1 cup seedless grapes, sliced in half
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Mix it all together and refrigerate.
Veggie Sticks
A favorite finger food, if you are so inclined. Just fill a bowl and pass it around. You can use:
Baby carrots, or regular carrots cut in to sticks
Celery cut in to sticks
Zucchini, peeled, seeded and cut in to sticks
Mac n’ Cheese
If using a box brand, just follow the directions with the addition of at least a half cup of a sharp cheddar or cheese of your choice added to the sauce. If you want a do it yourself cheese sauce:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
1/2 cheese, shredded
1/2 teaspoons paprika
Melt the butter in a sauce pan and mix in the flour. Whisk in the milk and bring it to a simmer, then mix in the cheese and the paprika. Simmer until the sauce is thickened. Mix the sauce with cooked and drained pasta.
To make four servings, we usually use 6-8 ounces of pasta. Elbow macaroni is traditional, but be different and use a variety.
Dessert
The children’s choice is usually chocolate chip cookies. Pick up from fresh ones at the market if you don’t want to make them yourself. The same goes for breadsticks. They also come frozen.