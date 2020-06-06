This is a simple meal with enough good stuff to please the children. Of course, it starts with the all American favorite, mac n’ cheese. Use the boxed mac n’cheese if you like, or create your own cheese sauce to be different.

Menu

Fruit salad

Mac n’ cheese

Veggie sticks

Bread sticks

Variety of cookies

Fruit Salad

1/2 cup apple, peeled, cored and chopped

1 cup orange segments, cut up

1 cup seedless grapes, sliced in half

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Mix it all together and refrigerate.

Veggie Sticks

A favorite finger food, if you are so inclined. Just fill a bowl and pass it around. You can use:

Baby carrots, or regular carrots cut in to sticks

Celery cut in to sticks

Zucchini, peeled, seeded and cut in to sticks

Mac n’ Cheese

If using a box brand, just follow the directions with the addition of at least a half cup of a sharp cheddar or cheese of your choice added to the sauce. If you want a do it yourself cheese sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1/2 cheese, shredded

1/2 teaspoons paprika

Melt the butter in a sauce pan and mix in the flour. Whisk in the milk and bring it to a simmer, then mix in the cheese and the paprika. Simmer until the sauce is thickened. Mix the sauce with cooked and drained pasta.

To make four servings, we usually use 6-8 ounces of pasta. Elbow macaroni is traditional, but be different and use a variety.

Dessert

The children’s choice is usually chocolate chip cookies. Pick up from fresh ones at the market if you don’t want to make them yourself. The same goes for breadsticks. They also come frozen.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

