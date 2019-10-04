OWATONNA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while breast cancer is still the most common cancer among women, technology is making the screening process easier than ever.
New this year, patients have the opportunity to self-schedule their mammogram appointments through Patient Online Services, Mayo Clinic’s patient portal. After the patient’s care team sends an email with a go-ahead to schedule the screening, the patient can log in and choose the date, time and location that works best.
In addition, patients who visit Mayo Clinic Health System have greater access to enhanced technology for breast cancer screenings. Breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography machines) enables physicians to see cancers earlier, especially in women with denser breast tissue. The technology also has shown to reduce the recall rate, meaning patients are less likely to be called back for a second screening.
“More than 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and survivability improves when cancers are found early,” says Michael Wolf, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System radiologist.
When used for breast cancer screening, 3D mammogram machines create 3D and 2D mammogram images. Studies show that combining 3D mammograms with standard mammograms reduces the need for additional imaging and slightly increases the number of cancers detected during screening.
Breast cancer prevention is also important. Some risk factors, such as family history, can’t be changed. However, these lifestyle changes can lower your risk:
Limit alcohol. The general recommendation — based on research on the effect of alcohol on breast cancer risk — is to limit yourself to less than one drink per day, as even small amounts increase risk.
Don’t smoke. Accumulating evidence suggests a link between smoking and breast cancer risk, particularly in premenopausal women. In addition, not smoking is one of the best things you can do for your overall health.
Control weight. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. This is especially true if obesity occurs later in life, particularly after menopause.
Be physically active. Physical activity can help patients maintain a healthy weight, which, in turn, helps prevent breast cancer. For most healthy adults, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly, plus strength training at least twice a week.
Breastfeed. Breast-feeding might play a role in breast cancer prevention. The longer a woman breastfeeds, the greater the protective effect.
Limit dose and duration of hormone therapy. Combination hormone therapy for more than three to five years increases the risk of breast cancer. Patients taking hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms should ask their health care provider about other options. They might be able to manage symptoms with nonhormonal therapies and medications. If the benefits of short-term hormone therapy outweigh the risks, use the lowest dose that works for and continue to have a provider monitor the length of time for taking the hormones.
Be vigilant about breast cancer detection. Any changes in ones breasts, such as a new lump or skin changes, should be reported to a provider. Also, ask when to begin mammograms and other screenings based on personal history.
