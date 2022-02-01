horsebuggy.JPG
Farmamerica is looking forward to the Winter Charm on the Farm next Saturday, after having to cancel the January event. This is the only chance to come to Farmamerica in the winter, so don’t miss out.

There is so much fun to be had, including:

• Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides(11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.)

• Snowshoe trails(Free Rentals with Admission)

• Snowflake Scavenger Hunt

• Snow Painting

• Warm-up near a campfire

• Wood Cutting Demonstrations with Rockin’ Circle R Ranch

• Winter walking tours

• Cross Country Ski route(Bring your own skis)

• S’mores

• Hot chocolate

weather dependent while supplies last

Tickets are $5 each. Members/Passholders and those under 2 are free. Ticket prices double at the door.

Learn More and Purchase Tickets at: bit.ly/WinterCharm2022.

Event is in partnership with Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival.

