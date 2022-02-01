Winter Charm on the Farm scheduled for Feb 12 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jennifer Sweet Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Farmamerica is looking forward to the Winter Charm on the Farm next Saturday, after having to cancel the January event. This is the only chance to come to Farmamerica in the winter, so don’t miss out.There is so much fun to be had, including:• Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides(11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.)• Snowshoe trails(Free Rentals with Admission)• Snowflake Scavenger Hunt• Snow Painting• Warm-up near a campfire• Wood Cutting Demonstrations with Rockin’ Circle R Ranch• Winter walking tours• Cross Country Ski route(Bring your own skis)• S’mores• Hot chocolateweather dependent while supplies lastTickets are $5 each. Members/Passholders and those under 2 are free. Ticket prices double at the door.Learn More and Purchase Tickets at: bit.ly/WinterCharm2022.Event is in partnership with Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charm Winter Linguistics Ski January Farm Snowshoe Snowflake Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Men charged in alleged shoplifting from Cabela's Local businesses partner with Owatonna schools to help with staff shortages Owatonna police prepare to send off 2 of their finest Chief deputy Steele County attorney appointed to fill judicial vacancy Local family's colorful igloo draws international attention Upcoming Events Feb 1 Genealogy Club Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Alzheimer’s evening caregiver support group Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 Coffee Club Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Owatonna Kiwanis Club Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices