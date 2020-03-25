MINNEAPOLIS — Due to an outpouring of community support and desire to make donations of needed protective equipment, Allina Health is standing up collection sites at many of its facilities to receive donations. Health care organizations, including Allina Health, are in need of additional masks to help meet ongoing health care needs and to help conserve existing personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers engaged in the coronavirus (COVID-19) response. Additionally, Allina Health welcomes notes of gratitude and encouragement that they will share in a safe manner with caregivers.
Allina Health is asking for donations of factory-made N95 and ear loop masks, as well as hand sewn ear loop masks. Instructions on how to make hand sewn masks can be viewed at allinahealth.org/coronavirus.
“Our communities are always looking for ways to help each other. We are so heartened by the response and are grateful for the public wanting to assist us in this critical hour,” said Helen Strike, COVID-19 System Incident Commander for Allina Health. “Individuals and organizations like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota have reached out to lend their support in big and small ways. BCBS is partnering with us and other providers by organizing a statewide network of volunteers to help sew masks.”
Masks can be safely donated daily starting Sunday, March 22 through April 5, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Donations sites are at most Allina Health hospitals. Details on specific locations at each facility will be available on allinahealth.org.
• Abbott Northwestern Hospital, 800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN
• Abbott Northwestern – West Health, 2805 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN
• Buffalo Hospital, 303 Catlin St, Buffalo, MN
• Cambridge Medical Center, 701 S Dellwood St, Cambridge, MN
• District One Hospital, 200 State Ave, Faribault, MN
• Mercy Hospital — Mercy Campus Specialty Center Parking lot: 11850 Blackfoot St NW., Coon Rapids, MN
• Mercy Hospital — Unity Campus, Fridley, 550 Osborne Rd, Fridley, MN
• New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th St N, New Ulm, MN
• Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN
• Regina Hospital, 1175 Nininger Rd, Hastings, MN
• River Falls Area Hospital, Wisconsin, 1629 E Division St, River Falls, WI
• St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 St. Francis Ave, Shakopee, MN
• United Hospital, 333 Smith Ave N, St. Paul, MN
• Courage Kenny Rehabilitation, Golden Valley, 3915 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
Donors should remain in their cars. A staff member will come to the vehicle to accept the donation.
Details on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota’s volunteer drive effort can be found at https://blog.bluecrossmn.com/covid19masks