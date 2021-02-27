2021 is here! We have survived a deep freeze and temperatures are looking up. Let’s all hope that 2021 is an improvement from 2020. Hoping for some normalcy back in our lives.
Here are some updates of what Government buildings has been up to since my last article. My staff has been busy carpeting and painting City Hall. We are currently finishing up a modification to the front entrance to open it up and make it more inviting. We will be adding new carpet throughout the main entrance and into the museum. The 2nd floor has received a fresh coat of paint. We are also currently working to upgrade Brown Park restrooms to be ADA compliant. New flooring, lighting and fixtures will be added. West Hills Social Commons Kitchen Hoods upgrade has been completed. I would like to thank the Owatonna Foundation for their generous contribution to help pay for a portion of this project. The repair and reconstruction of the back steps of Merrill Hall was completed, making the steps safer for our Wee Pal little friends. We contracted out some tenant improvements for our newest tenant at the airport Accelerated Aviation Instruction. This consisted of new carpet, LED lighting and new ceiling grid.
Future projects that will be done in 2021 will be Fire Hall Tower Rehabilitation to alleviate water infiltration into the building and structural repair and Morehouse Chalet and Maintenance shop roof replacements. Merrill Hall will also be getting a new fire panel and device upgrade.
Lifeguard training registration now open
The purpose of the American Red Cross Lifeguarding course is to provide entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatics emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. Register by calling the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Office at 507-444-4321 or by registering online using the Owatonna Parks and Rec registration website.
Training options include:
• Feb. 23-March 2 (23rd from 6:45-9:30 p.m., 27th from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 28th from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 2nd from 6:45-9:30 p.m.)
• March 22-26 (All days 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• April 24-27 (24th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 25th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 27th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• May 8-11 (8th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 9th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m, 11th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• June 14-18 (All days 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Water Aerobics
Registration for March 1-4 and March 8-11 is now open. Registration can be made over the phone by calling 507-774-7105 or online. Cost for a 3 day class is $15 per week and a 2 day class is $10 per week.
Classes available include 10:15-11:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:15-8:10 a.m., 8:30-9:25 a.m., and 4-4:55 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5:15-6:10 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.